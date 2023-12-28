Selena Gomez's favorite Always Pan is $45 off at the Our Place Holiday sale

The internet can make just about anyone and anything an instant celebrity — including kitchen tools. First, it was the Instant Pot, which was followed by the ubiquitous air fryer. Now, it’s Our Place's Always Pan. The internet is absolutely wild about it — of course, with celebs like Oprah calling it “the kitchen magician” and the brand's collab with Selena Gomez, that was pretty easy to achieve. This Instafamous pan normally sells for an already-affordable $150, but this after-Christmas deal from the Our Place Holiday Sale brings it down to $105!

Our Place Our Place Always Pan $105 $150 Save $45 This 10-in-1 pan replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest to take up as little space in your kitchen as possible while allowing you to get dinner on the table without friction. $105 at Our Place

Why is it a good deal?

Considering all of the use you'll get out of this one pan (and how much space you'll save in your kitchen!), $105 is a fabulous price — and since Our Place has become so popular, they don't really need to have sales to entice shoppers. Our advice? Snag it while it's marked down. The compliments you'll receive on it from house guests alone will justify the price.

Why do I need this?

When Selena Gomez opened up her kitchen to us with her show Selena & Chef on Max, first, shoppers couldn’t get enough of her titanium rainbow knives, then went wild for Our Place X Selena, which includes her discounted Always Pan in 11 elegant colors.

Our Place debuted this fancy pan back in 2019 with loads of impressive features. Great for those with small kitchens, it’s got eight uses, which makes it your standby when preparing pretty much any dish (hence Always Pan). It’s made with aluminum, but instead of a nonstick coating like Teflon, its cooking surface is nonstick ceramic that Our Place says is toxin-free.

The 10-inch Always Pan is perfect for pan-frying things like eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches, but it also has a 2.6-quart capacity with a depth of 2.7 inches, so you can boil things like pasta as well. Bonus: It comes with a steamer basket that fits in the pan so you can use it to strain pasta. It also comes with a tight-fitting lid and two spouts on both sides for easy pouring. Another bonus: It has a beechwood spatula that has a space and hook on the handle of the pan like a spoon rest — which makes storage simple. The 8.5-inch mini version is also on sale for just $95 (was $120).

Selena Gomez: Pop star, actor, home cook and longtime fan of the Always Pan. (Our Place)

What reviewers say

Of course, because the Always Pan is Instafamous, shoppers love it. So far, it’s racked up over 34,000 reviews from happy cooks.

“This is now my ‘go-to’ pan for so many dishes,” gushed one satisfied shopper. “I have used it to cook greens, eggs, pasta, spaghetti sauce, salmon filets. Everything I've tried in it has come out better than with the old cast iron pan this replaced. I love that it weighs only 3 lbs., rather than the 5-lb. old cast iron pan. The steamer is useful for re-warming leftover meats and not getting them tough. The interior surface is much easier to clean. The well-designed lid allows venting or not venting. I'm very pleased with this product and the accessories that come with it.”

"This skillet makes me feel like a chef," another happy cook shared. "The investment is totally worth the perks."

"This pan in incredible!" raved another fan. "It cooks fantastic fluffy scrambled eggs — perfect; browned crusted steak is nothing but scrumptious. And cleanup is a breeze — no sticky eggs in the bottom to soak overnight. Best pan in the kitchen — always sorry when I have to use a different pan."

"Great size, easy cleanup," wrote a final reviewer, who added: "Takes a minute or two to warm up. I do wish the small handle on the opposite side of the handle was also heat-resistant, it’s only natural to grab it when carrying the pan. Would be a nice improvement."

Check out Our Place's Holiday Sale for more deals. In addition to the cookware sets, you can save on plates, bowls and mugs.

