Selena Gomez Posts a Cuddly Pic With Benny Blanco: ‘Happy Place’

Selena Gomez is so in love, she has no interest in hiding it. The singer shared a new photo of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, cuddled up on the couch on her Instagram Story. She gave him a sweet but simple shout-out in her caption, writing, “happy place.”

Instagram

Blanco and Gomez went public with their dating in December. At that point, they had been dating privately for six months.

Gomez spoke about their relationship briefly during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in late February. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel, and it’s been really lovely, and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

For Blanco’s birthday earlier this month, Gomez posted an adoring tribute to her partner on Instagram. “Happy birthday baby!” she wrote. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹”

This is Gomez’s most public relationship in years. Back in August 2023, the singer listed out the traits she looks for in a partner during a radio interview. “I mean you gotta be cool, man,” she said. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

