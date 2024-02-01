Selena Gomez is all about the affordable Always Pan — and Our Place cookware is on sale now

With an influx of influencers in the cooking world these days, just about anyone and anything can become an instant celebrity — especially kitchen tools. First, it was the Instant Pot, followed by the ubiquitous air fryer. Now, it’s Our Place's Always Pan. The internet is wild about it — but with celebs like Oprah calling it "the kitchen magician" and the brand's collab with Selena Gomez, that was pretty easy to achieve.

The Instagram-famous brand is currently running a Food Lover's Sale, offering 15% off orders of $200 or more, 20% off orders $300 or more and 25% off orders $400 or more now through Feb. 15.

When Selena Gomez opened up her kitchen to us with her show Selena & Chef on Max, shoppers couldn’t get enough of her titanium rainbow knives. Then they went wild for Our Place x Selena, which includes the Always Pan and other curated picks.

Our Place debuted the Always Pan back in 2019 with loads of impressive features. Great for those with small kitchens, it’s got eight uses, which makes it a go-to for pretty much any dish (hence the name). It’s made with aluminum, but instead of using a nonstick coating like Teflon, its cooking surface is nonstick ceramic that Our Place says is toxin-free.

The 10-inch Always Pan is perfect for pan-frying things like eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches, but it also has a 2.6-quart capacity with a depth of 2.8 inches, so you can boil things like pasta as well. Bonus: It comes with a steamer basket that fits in the pan so you can use it to strain pasta. It also comes with a tight-fitting lid and two spouts on both sides for easy pouring. Another bonus: It has a beechwood spatula that has a space and hook on the handle of the pan like a spoon rest, making storage simple. There's also an 8.5-inch mini version and a 12.5-inch large version.

Selena Gomez: Pop star, actor, home cook and longtime fan of the Always Pan.

Of course, shoppers also love this celeb-approved pan. So far, it’s racked up over 28,000 five-star reviews from happy cooks.

"This is now my ‘go-to’ pan for so many dishes,” gushed one satisfied shopper. “I have used it to cook greens, eggs, pasta, spaghetti sauce, salmon filets. Everything I've tried in it has come out better than with the old cast iron pan this replaced. I love that it weighs only 3 pounds, rather than the 5-pound old cast iron pan. The steamer is useful for re-warming leftover meats and not getting them tough. The interior surface is much easier to clean. The well-designed lid allows venting or not venting. I'm very pleased with this product and the accessories that come with it."

"This skillet makes me feel like a chef," another happy cook shared. "The investment is totally worth the perks."

"This pan in incredible!" raved another fan. "It cooks fantastic fluffy scrambled eggs — perfect; browned crusted steak is nothing but scrumptious. And cleanup is a breeze — no sticky eggs in the bottom to soak overnight. Best pan in the kitchen — always sorry when I have to use a different pan."

"I really enjoy cooking with my pan and nothing sticks," said a final reviewer. "But that comes with a caveat, it is so slippery, that I often have to chase, especially eggs, around the pan."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.