Selena Gomez is all about the affordable Always Pan — and it's on sale for Black Friday

The internet can make just about anyone and anything an instant celebrity — including kitchen tools. First, it was the Instant Pot, which was followed by the ubiquitous air fryer. Now, it’s Our Place's Always Pan. The internet is absolutely wild about it — of course, with celebs like Oprah calling it “the kitchen magician” and the brand's collab with Selena Gomez, that was pretty easy to achieve. This Instafamous pan normally sells for an already-affordable $145, but this Our Place Black Friday deal brings it down to $99!

Our Place Our Place Always Pan $99 $145 Save $46 This 8-in-1 pan replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest to take up as little space in your kitchen as possible while allowing you to get dinner on the table without friction. $99 at Our Place

When Selena Gomez opened up her kitchen to us with her show Selena & Chef on Max, first, shoppers couldn’t get enough of her titanium rainbow knives, then went wild for Our Place X Selena, which includes her discounted Always Pan in twelve elegant colors.

Our Place debuted this fancy pan back in 2019 with loads of impressive features. Great for those with small kitchens, it’s got eight uses, which makes it your standby when preparing pretty much any dish (hence Always Pan). It’s made with aluminum, but instead of a nonstick coating like Teflon, its cooking surface is nonstick ceramic that Our Place says is toxin-free.

The 10-inch Always Pan is perfect for pan-frying things like eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches, but it also has a 2.6-quart capacity with a depth of 2.7 inches, so you can boil things like pasta as well. Bonus: It comes with a steamer basket that fits in the pan so you can use it to strain pasta. It also comes with a tight-fitting lid and two spouts on both sides for easy pouring. Another bonus: It has a beechwood spatula that has a space and hook on the handle of the pan like a spoon rest — which makes storage simple. The 8.5-inch mini version also on sale for just $85 (was $120).

Selena Gomez: Pop star, actor, home cook and longtime fan of the Always Pan. (Our Place)

Of course, because the Always Pan is Instafamous, shoppers love it. So far, it’s racked up over 34,000 reviews from happy cooks.

“This is now my ‘go-to’ pan for so many dishes,” gushed one satisfied shopper. “I have used it to cook greens, eggs, pasta, spaghetti sauce, salmon filets. Everything I've tried in it has come out better than with the old cast iron pan this replaced. I love that it weighs only 3 lbs., rather than the 5-lb. old cast iron pan. The steamer is useful for re-warming leftover meats and not getting them tough. The interior surface is much easier to clean. The well-designed lid allows venting or not venting. I'm very pleased with this product and the accessories that come with it.”

"This skillet makes me feel like a chef," another happy cook shared. "The investment is totally worth the perks."

"This pan in incredible!" raved another fan. "It cooks fantastic fluffy scrambled eggs — perfect; browned crusted steak is nothing but scrumptious. And cleanup is a breeze — no sticky eggs in the bottom to soak overnight. Best pan in the kitchen — always sorry when I have to use a different pan."

Check out Our Place's Black Friday Sale for more deals. In addition to the cookware sets, you can save on plates, bowls and mugs.

Ultimate Cookware Set $445 $760 Save $315 See at Our Place

Our Place Wonder Oven $170 $195 Save $25 See at Our Place

Our Place Mug Set $28 $40 Save $12 See at Our Place

Our Place Side Bowls $32 $45 Save $13 See at Our Place

Our Place $35 $50 Save $15 See at Our Place

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.