See Why This Teeny 313-Square-Foot Studio Is Nicknamed the "Sailor's Den"
HOME TYPE: Studio Apartment
LOCATION: Provincetown, Massachusetts
STYLE: Coastal, Colorful, Maximalist
BEDROOMS: 0
SQUARE FEET: 313
Milo Putnam and husband, Lance Putnam, share a teeny Provincetown, Massachusetts, studio apartment they’ve affectionately named the “Sailor’s Den.” They’ve owned the space for about five months, turning it into a colorful, maximalist home.
“Sailor’s Den is a trendy studio that is a celebration of queer joy with a tie to the nautical nature of Cape Cod. Our home is anchored in the heart of America’s gayest town — Provincetown, Massachusetts,” Milo writes. “Lance and I worked really hard to bring this coastal space to life and are very proud of its transformation! Designed in a maximalist flare, this space is meant to immerse us in the playful nature of Provincetown.”
This is the couple’s primary residence, but they do occasionally stay in NYC a few times a year for Lance’s work. When they are in NYC, they do rent the Sailor’s Den to paying guests. “Honestly, both our spaces are pretty tiny,” Milo admits, “Our other apartment is only about 100 square feet bigger than this.”
Though only 313 square feet, they’ve fit a lot of style in the small, one-room space. “Our home is a collection of joy from our vibrant queer community, decorated with pieces designed by other LGBTQIA+ artists,” Milo writes.
Describe your home’s style in 5 words or less: Queer, Nautical, Vibrant
What is your favorite room and why? We love our gallery wall that highlights so many different artists and memories we’ve shared together — thankfully our space is so intimate that you can see the wall from nearly any spot in our home.
Resources
MAIN SLEEPING/LIVING SPACE
Custom wallpaper, upholstered chairs, and pillows — Post House
Custom artwork — Painted by Lance
KITCHEN
Light fixtures and stools — Wayfair
Beaded bowl — Found on our honeymoon in Kenya
Books — Collected over the years.
BATHROOM
Wall paint color — ‘Coral Dust’ by Benjamin Moore
Antique ship — Snagged at a street market in New York City
