See Why This Teeny 313-Square-Foot Studio Is Nicknamed the "Sailor's Den"

"Our entertainment center hides our stacked washer/dryer out of sight. Additionally, this bright sunny space is where more of our books have ventured to, and even our little collection of Delft pottery inspired homes," Milo writes. Credit: Kaylee DeCollibus

"This is the main sleeping and living space in our home. Our favorite items were created and designed by Lance — from the custom Post House wallpaper, artwork he painted, and the upholstered chairs and pillows," writes Milo. Credit: Kaylee DeCollibus

"Another view of the main living space, with a better perspective of the gallery wall that features queer artists. The other items were found at vintage stores, or upcycled from thrift stores bins." Credit: Kaylee DeCollibus

"Working from home makes this butcher block counter a hub for more then just meals," Milo admits. Credit: Kaylee DeCollibus

"The light fixtures and stools were purchased from Wayfair, the beaded bowl we found on our honeymoon in Kenya, and the books we've collected over the years." Credit: Kaylee DeCollibus

"Our bathroom needed a fresh coat of life, and we landed on the bright and playful color of 'Coral Dust' by Benjamin Moore for the walls. My favorite piece is the antique ship that I snagged at a street market in New York City, it fits right into this little space." Credit: Kaylee DeCollibus

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Studio Apartment

LOCATION: Provincetown, Massachusetts

STYLE: Coastal, Colorful, Maximalist

BEDROOMS: 0

SQUARE FEET: 313

Milo Putnam and husband, Lance Putnam, share a teeny Provincetown, Massachusetts, studio apartment they’ve affectionately named the “Sailor’s Den.” They’ve owned the space for about five months, turning it into a colorful, maximalist home.

“Sailor’s Den is a trendy studio that is a celebration of queer joy with a tie to the nautical nature of Cape Cod. Our home is anchored in the heart of America’s gayest town — Provincetown, Massachusetts,” Milo writes. “Lance and I worked really hard to bring this coastal space to life and are very proud of its transformation! Designed in a maximalist flare, this space is meant to immerse us in the playful nature of Provincetown.”

This is the couple’s primary residence, but they do occasionally stay in NYC a few times a year for Lance’s work. When they are in NYC, they do rent the Sailor’s Den to paying guests. “Honestly, both our spaces are pretty tiny,” Milo admits, “Our other apartment is only about 100 square feet bigger than this.”

Though only 313 square feet, they’ve fit a lot of style in the small, one-room space. “Our home is a collection of joy from our vibrant queer community, decorated with pieces designed by other LGBTQIA+ artists,” Milo writes.

Apartment Therapy Survey:

Describe your home’s style in 5 words or less: Queer, Nautical, Vibrant

What is your favorite room and why? We love our gallery wall that highlights so many different artists and memories we’ve shared together — thankfully our space is so intimate that you can see the wall from nearly any spot in our home.

Resources

MAIN SLEEPING/LIVING SPACE

Custom wallpaper, upholstered chairs, and pillows — Post House

Custom artwork — Painted by Lance

KITCHEN

Light fixtures and stools — Wayfair

Beaded bowl — Found on our honeymoon in Kenya

Books — Collected over the years.

BATHROOM

Wall paint color — ‘Coral Dust’ by Benjamin Moore

Antique ship — Snagged at a street market in New York City

Thanks Milo!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

