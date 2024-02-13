See Why This Teeny 313-Square-Foot Studio Is Nicknamed the "Sailor's Den"

Adrienne Breaux
·3 min read
Media center in studio apartment.
Washer/dryer in studio apartment.
Bed in studio apartment.
Living area of studio apartment.
Bar countertop in kitchen.
Studio apartment kitchen.
Pink bathroom in studio apartment.

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Studio Apartment

LOCATION: Provincetown, Massachusetts

STYLE: Coastal, Colorful, Maximalist

BEDROOMS: 0

SQUARE FEET: 313

Milo Putnam and husband, Lance Putnam, share a teeny Provincetown, Massachusetts, studio apartment they’ve affectionately named the “Sailor’s Den.” They’ve owned the space for about five months, turning it into a colorful, maximalist home.

“Sailor’s Den is a trendy studio that is a celebration of queer joy with a tie to the nautical nature of Cape Cod. Our home is anchored in the heart of America’s gayest town — Provincetown, Massachusetts,” Milo writes. “Lance and I worked really hard to bring this coastal space to life and are very proud of its transformation! Designed in a maximalist flare, this space is meant to immerse us in the playful nature of Provincetown.”

Studio apartment kitchen.

This is the couple’s primary residence, but they do occasionally stay in NYC a few times a year for Lance’s work. When they are in NYC, they do rent the Sailor’s Den to paying guests. “Honestly, both our spaces are pretty tiny,” Milo admits, “Our other apartment is only about 100 square feet bigger than this.”

Though only 313 square feet, they’ve fit a lot of style in the small, one-room space. “Our home is a collection of joy from our vibrant queer community, decorated with pieces designed by other LGBTQIA+ artists,” Milo writes.

Living area of studio apartment.

Apartment Therapy Survey:

Describe your home’s style in 5 words or less: Queer, Nautical, Vibrant

What is your favorite room and why? We love our gallery wall that highlights so many different artists and memories we’ve shared together — thankfully our space is so intimate that you can see the wall from nearly any spot in our home.

Resources

Bed in studio apartment.

MAIN SLEEPING/LIVING SPACE

  • Custom wallpaper, upholstered chairs, and pillows — Post House

  • Custom artwork — Painted by Lance

Studio apartment kitchen.

KITCHEN

  • Light fixtures and stools — Wayfair

  • Beaded bowl — Found on our honeymoon in Kenya

  • Books — Collected over the years.

Pink bathroom in studio apartment.

BATHROOM

  • Wall paint color — ‘Coral Dust’ by Benjamin Moore

  • Antique ship — Snagged at a street market in New York City

Thanks Milo!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

