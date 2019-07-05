See 'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood's mug shot after she was arrested for domestic battery

Law-Abiding Citizen: As usual the democrat oversimplifies her view, whether by intention or ignorance is unclear (usually it's ignorance). Her "solutions" are equally simplistic and counter-productive (make matters worse not better). Consider: (1) Humanitarian Aid? -- Has never changed a failed economy. Foreign aid ($millions) pales in comparison to remittances ($BILLIONS) that equal up to 15% or more of the GDP in these countries. These countries rely too-heavily on remittanceS ... they effectively prop up the corrupt governments and suppress domestic economic activity -- domestic economic growth improves society, cash infusions prolong the failed policies. In other words, what could a few $million in aid do that $billions in remittances could not? (2) Climate change reduction policy? -- has no immediate effect if any at all. Progressives revealed that even if the Paris Climate Accords conditions were fully-met, it would have NEGLIGIBLE effect on climate change projections. In fact, tightening the belt of Americans and other developed countries could further destroy the economies of these countries because their exports would decline. Also, if the problem is rooted in climate change?, then why aren't they adversely affecting neighboring countries like Belize, Costa Rica and Panama. (3) De-criminalize illegal alien migration? -- Open US entry and further depopulate those countries. To be clear, based on the lowest estimates, illegal aliens in the USA include: 12% of Guatemala's citizens, 4.2% of Guatemala's citizens, and 5% of Hondura's citizens ... these data do NOT include their anchor babies. (4) “large-scale public investment to spur job creation for citizens & immigrants alike.” -- Unemployment is already low so why artificially spur job creation? Also, excessive employment in the USA will add to the "draw factors", further depopulating these countries. And of course, an overheated economy would spur increasing interest rates and inflation. The bottom line is that nothing proposed by Leftists would reduce the illegal alien immigration problem ... and that such policies often contributed to the problem -- income and wealth inequality is often WORSE in socialist countries than in those who did not adopt them. These Central American Countries are unlivable because of fractured, undeveloped economies and corrupt governments (both right-wing or military juntas and left-wing socialist tyrannies) that used socialist policies to sway populist support. In addition to that, poverty and crime are endemic to these societies with little prospect of reducing them. REMITTANCE ARE THE MAIN PROBLEM, as noted for every country that relies on them. For instance: "Remittances have had positive and negative effects on El Salvador. In 2005, the number of people living in extreme poverty in El Salvador was 20%,[70] according to a United Nations Development Program report. Without remittances, the number of Salvadorans living in extreme poverty would rise to 37%. While Salvadoran education levels have gone up, wage expectations have risen faster than either skills or productivity. For example, some Salvadorans are no longer willing to take jobs that pay them less than what they receive monthly from family members abroad. This has led to an influx of Hondurans and Nicaraguans who are willing to work for the prevailing wage. Also, the local propensity for consumption over investment has increased." in concise terms, remittances increases unemployment, reduces development, and increases consumption -- the same can be said of low income communities in the USA that rely heavily on social welfare programs.