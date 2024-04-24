See which popular national parks are requiring reservations for summer 2024

Every year, it seems that more national parks are requiring timed-entry reservations. Sometimes, it’s just to drive into a park. Other times, it’s for specific, sought-after activities.

This summer is no different, with Mount Rainier and Yosemite joining the mix. The requirements add an extra step and expense for travelers, but they’re not meant to be a hurdle.

“The timed entry system reservation system is not to limit visitation but to spread it out more equitably throughout the day,” Mount Rainier National Park ranger Terry Wildly told USA TODAY in February.

In the past, she said visitors had to wait up to three hours just to enter the popular park, and some caused lasting damage to meadows when venturing off-trail to avoid crowds.

As Mount Rainier rolls out reservations this summer, here’s what other park visitors should know.

Visitors hike among the wildflowers in Mount Rainier's Paradise Meadows.

How many national parks have timed entry?

Only a fraction of America’s 63 national parks require timed-entry reservations or permits for particularly popular experiences. In most cases, they’re only for certain portions of the park during the busiest times of day.

◾ Acadia National Park will require timed-entry reservations for vehicle access to Cadillac Summit Road from May 24 through Oct. 22. There are two types of reservations, Sunrise and Daytime, with varying restrictions. Each reservation costs $6 per vehicle and may only be purchased online, not in the park. A separate $35 vehicle entry fee is also required for the park.

Acadia National Park's Cadillac Mountain is a popular place to watch the sunrise.

◾ Arches National Park requires timed-entry reservations for all vehicles entering the park between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. Timed-entry tickets cost $2. A separate vehicle entry fee of $30 is also required.

Turret Arch and North Window are among the picturesque arches in the Windows Section of Arches National Park.

◾ Glacier National Park will require timed-entry reservations for vehicles accessing North Fork and Going-to-the-Sun Road from the West Entrance between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. from May 24 through Sept. 8. Reservations will not be required for vehicles entering Going-to-the-Sun Road from the St. Mary Entrance nor will they be required for Two Medicine, like they were last year. However, they will still be required for Many Glacier between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m from July 1 through Sept. 8. Each type of reservation costs $2. A separate $35 vehicle entry fee is also required for the park.

A drive along Going-to-the-Sun Road is a must for many Glacier National Park visitors.

◾ Haleakalā National Park requires reservations year-round for visitors who want to watch sunrise from the summit. Summit sunrise reservations cost $1 and are required for every vehicle entering the park between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. A separate $30 vehicle entry fee is also required for the park.

Reservations are required to view Haleakalā National Park's famous summit sunrises.

◾ Mount Rainier Natonal Park, for the first time, will require timed-entry reservations for two of its most popular areas: Paradise Corridor from May 24 through Sept. 2 and Sunrise Corridor between July 3 and Sept. 2. Reservations will only be needed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Each type of reservation will cost $2. A separate $30 vehicle entry fee is also required for the park.

Clouds cast shadows over the Sunrise Point at Mount Rainier National Park.

◾ Rocky Mountain National Park will require timed-entry reservations to access most roads between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. from May 24 through Oct. 14. Visitors who also want to access the park’s busy Bear Lake Road will need a specific type of reservation, Timed Entry+, between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. from May 24 through Oct. 20. Timed Entry+ covers all park roads. Both types of reservations cost $2.

Bighorn rams rest near Rocky Mountain National Park's Trail Ridge Road.

◾ Shenandoah National Park requires day-use tickets to hike Old Rag Mountain through Nov. 30. Tickets cost $2 per person and can be reserved 30 to 5 days in advance. The day-use tickets are separate from the park’s $30 vehicle entry fee.

Old Rag Mountain's Ridge Trail offers expansive views.

◾ Yosemite National Park now requires reservations for vehicles entering the park between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. on certain days. Through June 30 and between Aug. 17 and Oct. 27, they’ll only be required on weekends and holidays. But they’ll be required every day from July 1 through Aug. 16. Peak hour reservations cost $2, on top of the $35 vehicle entry fee for the park.

◾ Zion National Park is continuing to pilot its permit system for its popular Angels Landing hiking trail. Permits can be obtained through a seasonal lottery or daily lottery on Recreation.gov. Lottery registrations costs $6 for up to 6 people for each lottery. Permits cost $3 per person. That’s on top of the $35 vehicle entry fee for the park.

This is what the line for Angels Landing looked like in 2021, before Zion National Park began requiring permits for the popular hike in 2022.

When can I make park reservations?

Dates vary by park, but all national parks book reservations through Recreation.gov.

Which national parks in Utah require reservations?

Of Utah’s “Mighty 5” national parks, only Arches requires reservations for park entry.

Do you need reservations to get into Zion National Park?

No. Reservations are not required to enter Zion, just permits to hike Angels Landing.

A park ranger greets visitors arriving at Zion National Park.

Can I get into RMNP without a timed entry?

Yes. Rocky Mountain National Park’s timed-entry requirements don’t begin until May 24. Even after that, reservations will only be required during peak hours.

Are reservations required for Yellowstone?

No. Yellowstone does not require timed-entry reservations. However, permits are required for specific recreational activities, such as backcountry camping and boating.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National parks requiring reservations this summer: When, where and why