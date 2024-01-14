See Elizabeth Debicki, Hannah Waddingham, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan, and More at the Glamour x Tory Burch Emmy Luncheon

Monique Wilson
·6 min read
Stefanie Keanan/Getty Images for Tory Burch x Glamour

In the midst of one of the busiest award seasons ever, Glamour and Tory Burch hosted their annual Emmy nominees luncheon for the women changing the face of television. A record number of those nominated for the 75th Emmy Awards attended, including recent Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Debicki, plus Rachel Brosnahan, Jessica Williams, Padma Lakshmi, Hannah Waddingham and more.

The annual celebration of women in TV took place at Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood with guests wearing a gorgeous array of Tory Burch looks. Every year, Glamour and Tory Burch partner in a moment that brings together style and the stars who continue to break boundaries.

Lizzy Caplan (in Spring/Summer 2024 nylon taffeta polo and cotton poplin pant, with double-faced cotton jacket, and the Deville bag), Jessica Williams (wearing the Tory Burch double-faced wool coat, cylinder heel sandal, and Robinson patent quilted bag), Dominique Fishback and Aja Naomi King.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Swarm actress Dominque Fishback, were thrilled to see one another. Ralph, last year's winner for best supporting actress (and former Glamour College Woman of the Year), was excited to rejoin an amazing group of women before the big day.

Fishback and Ralph.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Fishback and Ralph.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

On the other side of the table, Beatrice Grannó from The White Lotus and Lukita Maxwell from Shrinking met each other for the first time but began bonding over their projects and their start in the industry.

Grannó and Maxwell.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Grannó and Maxwell.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry sat with Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham (a previous Emmy winner, and nominated again this year) and Taste the Nation's Padma Lakshmi, who is also a double nominee for Top Chef.

Lakshmi, Waddingham and Barry.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Lakshmi, Waddingham and Barry.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Barry, who hosted the event, highlighted the female Emmy nominees in the room while touching on Glamour's early beginnings in Hollywood.

“Right now, we are working on a book about Glamour’s storied history, and we are deep in the archives. The founding editor (who had a life, husband, and home in New York) came to L.A. for a launch party 85 years ago and never left, despite numerous lengthy pleas from Condé Nast himself to return to the New York office. Such was the pull of Hollywood!”

Barry gives her annual toast to the attendees. In it, she praised the Tory Burch Foundation's efforts to give access and exposure to women in different industries, from Hollywood to small business owners across the country.

Barry raised a toast to the Emmy nominated actors in attendance, which also included Elizabeth Debicki, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessica Williams, Janelle James, Simona Tabasco, J. Smith-Cameron, and Lizzy Caplan.

Along with the Emmy hopefuls, Barry spotlighted the television executives who gathered to celebrate, including Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for Max; Jinny Howe, head of drama series for Netflix; Michelle Lee, Apple TV+ director, domestic programming; Gina Balian, president, entertainment, FX; Erin Underhill, Universal Television Group, president, and Beatrice Springborn, Universal International Studios, president.

Take a look at all the photos, below:

Waddingham wears a v-neck wool sweater, tailored drapey mélange pants, and Eleanor velvet bag.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Waddingham wears a v-neck wool sweater, tailored drapey mélange pants, and Eleanor velvet bag.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Debicki wearing Tory Burch's contrast collar poplin shirt, crepe pant, and Jessa pump.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Debicki wearing Tory Burch's contrast collar poplin shirt, crepe pant, and Jessa pump.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Maxwell wears Resort 2024 Look 21, the georgette top and low rise skirt, studded belt, puffed up Mary-Jane ballet flats, Kira diamond quilted top-handle, and silver arm band set.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Maxwell wears Resort 2024 Look 21, the georgette top and low rise skirt, studded belt, puffed up Mary-Jane ballet flats, Kira diamond quilted top-handle, and silver arm band set.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Grannó wears Spring/Summer 2023 Look 22, the hook-and-eye tunic, and the wool peacoat, Patos mismatch heel, Kira metallic ruched mini bag, Miller rectangle sunglasses, Roxanne pave necklace, and embellished barrette.
Fishback wearing the Tory Burch cotton and silk shantung jacket and nylon taffeta skirt, clear pump, and mini pebbled swing bag.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Fishback wearing the Tory Burch cotton and silk shantung jacket and nylon taffeta skirt, clear pump, and mini pebbled swing bag.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Smith-Cameron wears the knit jacquard mock-neck and skirt, runway slingback, Eleanor mini satchel, and cat eye sunglasses.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Smith-Cameron wears the knit jacquard mock-neck and skirt, runway slingback, Eleanor mini satchel, and cat eye sunglasses.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
James in a Tory Burch viscose jacquard cardigan and skirt, and Reva clutch.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

James in a Tory Burch viscose jacquard cardigan and skirt, and Reva clutch.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Courtney Eaton wears Resort 2024 Look 17, the sculpted tee, studded pants, and studded belt and Mcgraw crossbody.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Courtney Eaton wears Resort 2024 Look 17, the sculpted tee, studded pants, and studded belt and Mcgraw crossbody.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Lakshmi in Tory Burch's cotton twill jacket, and the Lee Radziwill petit double bag.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Lakshmi in Tory Burch's cotton twill jacket, and the Lee Radziwill petit double bag.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Tabasco (in Spring/Summer 2024's double-faced cotton jacket and nylon taffeta dress with the Fleming minaudière, wave earrings, wrap-around sunglasses, and woven pointed pump,) Grannó, and King (in Resort 2024's embellished linen dress, and cinched coat, broken heel pump, and Eleanor embossed bag).
Barry, Brosnahan (in Spring/Summer 2024's viscose jersey goddess dress, and the velvet jacket, broken heel pump, Fleming metallic bag, and the statement safety pin earring) and Ralph (in a Tory Burch cinched wool blazer, cuffed viscose shirt, viscose satin pant, woven pointed pump, Kira velvet mini bag, T Monogram hoops, and Eleanor oversized sunglasses).
Ralph, Brosnahan and Fishback.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Ralph, Brosnahan and Fishback.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Abby Elliott (in Tory Burch's plaid wool jacket and pant, and Eleanor embossed bag) with Caplan.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

Abby Elliott (in Tory Burch's plaid wool jacket and pant, and Eleanor embossed bag) with Caplan.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The group shot.

Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys

The group shot.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Hulu+ Live TV. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, the award show was pushed from its usual late summer date to the chillier January season. But first, on Sunday, the Critics Choice Awards air their annual celebration of film and TV on The CW, hosted by Chelsea Handler, and honoring Harrison Ford and America Ferrera with special awards.

Last week, the Golden Globes took over Hollywood with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner in attendance. The golden carpet was flooded with bob haircuts, shimmer, and soft glam beauty looks. From Ayo Edibiri's heartwarming speech giving thanks to assistants to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's couple PDA, there's a lot to look forward to.

For more, visit Glamour's Instagram stories for a behind the scenes look at the luncheon.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

