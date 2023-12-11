Score a Ticket on a Major EU Rail Line When You Book Your Next Flight to Europe — Here's How

Air Canada partnered with Austria’s ÖBB, France's SNCF Voyageurs, Germany's Deutsche Bahn, and Swiss Federal Railways in Switzerland to offer intermodal rail connections.

Andrew Holt/Getty Images

Travelers flying to Europe on Air Canada can now seamlessly book trains to their onward destinations thanks to the carrier’s new air-to-rail program.

The airline has partnered with four major European rail systems to offer intermodal rail connections using Austria’s ÖBB, France's SNCF Voyageurs, Germany's Deutsche Bahn, and Swiss Federal Railways in Switzerland.

"In offering easy onward airport connections with the national rail systems in France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, we are creating intermodal hubs and opening the door for customers to reach stations at major cities and popular destinations throughout these countries,” said Mark Galardo, executive vice president of revenue and network planning for Air Canada in a statement. “Moreover, by facilitating the use of rail for the short-haul segments of our customers' journeys, we can provide sustainable travel options when touring Europe.”

When booking a flight on Air Canada’s website, travelers now have the option to purchase train tickets connecting them to their final destination. Thanks to this new air-to-rail partnership, it’s possible to travel to hundreds of smaller and mid-sized European cities on Air Canada from major international gateways in Paris, Frankfurt, Geneva, Munich, Vienna, and Zurich.

For instance, a passenger flying into Paris-Charles de Gaulle can continue onto cities like Bordeaux or Marseille via high-speed rail on one booking. Travelers can also check in for both their flight and train before departure — and if any travel snafus arise that results in delayed or canceled flights, they can reschedule their train tickets without any hassle.

“All customers benefit from the optimal coordination of train and plane, a frictionless transit experience conveniently purchased on a single ticket for the entire journey, and a transfer and connection guarantee in case of delays and disruptions,” said a spokesperson for Air Canada in a statement provided to T+L.

This new air-to-rail program builds from an existing partnership between Star Alliance and German rail Deutsche Bahn, which became its first intermodal travel partner in August 2022. In the partnership's latest development, United Airlines teamed up with Deutsche Bahn.

With this latest announcement, Air Canada will also launch a codeshare on Deutsche Bahn’s Lufthansa Express Rail in 2024, with the potential for additional benefits down the line.

As summer travel to Europe remains more popular than ever, the carrier’s new air-to-rail program will be in full force. Air Canada has filed its peak summer 2024 flying schedule, citing its Toronto and Montreal hubs as the third and fifth largest transatlantic hubs, respectively.



Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.