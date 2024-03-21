You Can Score Beats Headphones for Over 50% Off at Amazon Right Now



WHETHER YOU'RE LIFTING in your at-home gym or out for a run, you're likely wearing headphones to totally lock in on your workout. We've tried a lot of different pairs, but one brand's offerings have quickly risen to the top of our list for its high-quality sound and seamless pairing to smartphones and smartwatches—and luckily, they're on sale. For a limited time, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has deals on Beats headphones and earbuds of up to 52 percent off. We typically only see prices like this around Prime Day or Black Friday, so take advantage while you can.

If you're new to the world of Beats, the brand has a host of options to fit your needs. For true wireless earbuds that offer noise-cancellation (similar to AirPods), the Studio Buds (which are under $100 right now) are the best pick. The buds have an up to 24-hour battery life when paired with the wireless charging case, are IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, and can be toggled between noise-cancellation and transparency modes. Our favorite overall headphones from Beats, the Fit Pro, offer a similar experience but with a wingtip to secure them in your ear.

When it comes to on-ear options, the Studio3 headphones are seeing the biggest discount of any headphones from the brand right now. They offer noise cancellation and up to 22 hours of listening time. Our biggest con for these was the high price tag, so it's exciting to see the pair drop well below $200. I wear these all day—from my commute to the office, throughout the workday, and on my run once I've logged off. They're comfortable on the ears, stay in place on your head throughout wear, and are well worth the price.

Trust us: You don't want to miss out on these major Beats deals happening on Amazon right now. It'll likely be the lowest we see these headphones drop until a summer savings event.

