Score 42% off DeWalt’s Drill and Impact Driver Kit at Amazon Ahead of Your Spring Projects



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Presidents’ Day may be behind us, but some lingering sales are hanging around in the DIY space. Like this one: You can save 42 percent on this DeWalt 20-Volt Max Drill-Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit at Amazon, giving you two solid power tools for home maintenance and improvement projects you may be eyeing as spring approaches.

Shop Now 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit amazon.com $139.00

The first tool is DeWalt’s 20-volt drill. The cordless drill features a ½-inch, single-sleeve ratcheting chuck, providing a secure and reliable grip on drill bits and accessories. It also has a two-speed transmission of 0-450 and 0-1,500 RPM, giving you the choice between control and speed. While it has a brushed motor (which is less efficient than brushless), it still delivers a reliable 300 unit watts out (UWO), ensuring ample power for a wide variety of applications.

The impact driver features a compact, lightweight design that makes it easy to use one-handed and maneuver in tight spaces. The model features a ¼-inch hex chuck capable of accepting 1-inch bit tips. Rounding out the tool is the inclusion of three LEDs, which can help illuminate poorly lit workspaces.

The combo kit comes with two 20-volt, 1.3-amp-hour batteries, which offer compatibility with over 300 power tools within DeWalt’s 20-volt system, spanning from impact wrenches to circular saws. This extensive interoperability enhances convenience and maximizes cost efficiency by eliminating the need to invest in and carry multiple battery types for various tools. Additionally, your purchase includes a charger and a bag for portability.

We regularly test and recommend DeWalt’s tools. And with this combo kit’s reliable performance, versatile capabilities, and comprehensive set of accessories, this kit ensures you have what you need to get the job done.

Shop the DeWalt 20-Volt Max Drill-Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit

You Might Also Like