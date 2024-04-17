Scioto Mile one of the best river walks in the country, according to USA Today readers

It's official: USA Today readers ranked the Scioto Mile tenth among the nation's 10 Best Riverwalks of 2024.

Starting at the Scioto Audobon Metro Park, the Scioto Mile riverwalk follows the Scioto River as it twists and bends past downtown Columbus and the Arena District. It runs through nine parks replete with plenty of green space, benches and art installations.

Thousands of attendees flock Downtown for the Columbus Arts Festival, which featured more than 200 artists and plenty of food and drink vendors along the Scioto Mile.

If you're looking to visit the best riverwalk in the nation, you won't have to go far; USA Today readers named the Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati as #1. The bustling park is the start of the Ohio River Trail, which will run 28 miles along the Ohio River when construction is completed.

Tulips, daffodils and other flowers are in full bloom at Smale Riverfront Park Monday, April 1, 2024.

While it's too late to vote for the best riverwalk, you can still vote for a number of categories on USA Today's 10Best site.

