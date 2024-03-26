Scarlett Johansson Is Currently in Talks To Lead New 'Jurassic World' Film

Scarlett Johansson is expected to be in talks to lead Universal's new Jurassic World film. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news and reported that Universal is moving fairly quickly with the project, which has a Summer 2025 deadline.

Following David Leitch's exit as director, Gareth Edwards has taken over to direct with a script by David Koepp. Johansson returns the franchise world, following her multi-year stint As Marvel's Black Widow. Time and time again Johansson has shown she is a versatile actor, not just one that plays action heroes. She has earned herself two Oscar nominations for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. The new film is latest in the three decade old franchise. Not much is currently known of the film but it is expected to release on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming release.