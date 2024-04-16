This SC town among the 10 best in the South for 2024, USA Today says. Here’s why

If you want to enjoy the beach life in South Carolina without the hustle and bustle, Murrells Inlet may hit the spot.

The town is such a relaxing, yet fun-filled place that it recently ranked sixth on a list of 10 best small towns in the South from USA Today’s 10Best series.

The 10Best series highlights the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink and things to do. Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. The final set of nominees are selected by editors before they’re presented to the public. After four weeks of voting, the winners are unveiled.

After all the voting, Murrells Inlet was the only South Carolina town to reach the top 10.

Found just south of Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet has the fun beach life, but at a slower pace, USA Today wrote.

“The seafood capital of South Carolina, Murrells Inlet has long been a destination for fishing and water sports, as well as for dining on some of the freshest seafood at local restaurants,” USA Today wrote. “Garden enthusiasts will love wandering the grounds at Brookgreen Gardens, home to the largest collection of American figurative sculpture in the United States, while outdoor aficionados can hit the trails at Huntington Beach State Park.”

The full top 10 list includes:

Starkville, Mississippi Batesville, Arkansas Thomasville, Georgia West Monroe, Louisiana Maysville, Kentucky Murrells Inlet, South Carolina Sevierville, Tennessee Abingdon, Virgina Brevard, North Carolina Fairmont, West Virginia