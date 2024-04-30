SC has one of the most livable US cities in 2024, new ranking shows. Here’s why it’s so great

Charleston has done it again. It’s listed on Liveability’s best 100 places to live in the United States, the only South Carolina city on the list.

But this list is like no other. Most offer a blurb about the advantages of the city. Liveability has a full-blown report card, offering a pretty extensive description of why a city was chosen and other tidbits like best bar, the weather (no mention of flooding that plagues downtown) and things to do.

LIveability scored Charleston 733, compared to Carmel, Indiana’s 875, the top score among the 100 cities chosen. The marketing company researching small to mid-sized cities has a long list of statistics it analyzes that basically point to affordability, opportunity and quality of life.

After Carmel, Indiana, the top cities are Cary, North Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; Fishers, Indiana; Naperville, Illinois; Broomfield, Colorado; Overland Park, Kansas; Sugar Land, Texas.

Charleston was ranked No. 8 among 21 cities in the Southeast.

Why Charleston is great

About Charleston, Liveability says, “Known for its unparalleled culinary scene, entrepreneurial spirit and outstanding amenities, Charleston captivates with its blend of creativity and coastal living.”

Charleston is South Carolina’s oldest city, a major tourist destination as well as one of the major shipping ports in the country. Liveability points out the higher education focus, including the College of Charleston, The Citadel and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The large companies mentioned are Mercedes-Benz Vans and Boeing, as well as companies relating to technology defense, logistics and life sciences.

“You can live your best coastal life here sailing in Charleston Harbor, shucking and slurping oysters to your heart’s content and heading to nearby beaches for a day in the sun,” the company said.

Golf courses, gardens, the Gullah culture and the historic district are draws for residents and tourists alike.

OK, best open secret: ghost tours.

Here are some statistics mentioned:

Average annual snowfall — 0 inches

Average annual rainfall – 47 inches

Wettest month — August

Sunny days — 211

Sales tax rate — 9%

Median home value — $402,614

Median household income — $88,606

Population — 159,136

Charleston’s population was 120,000 in 2010.

Some opinion:

Best restaurant — Husk, which “boasts a rotating, seasonal menu with creative and playful dishes like deviled eggs with pickled okra and trout roe. But never fear. They also carry the classics, like South Carolina shrimp.”

Best place for live music or performing arts — Charleston Music Hall

Best happy hour — Pink Cactus