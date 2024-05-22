SC has 2 of 25 best places to live in 2024, US News & World Report says. They beat San Francisco

South Carolina is home to two of the best cities to live in across the United States, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking.

U.S. News on Tuesday unveiled its annual ranking, which analyzes data on 150 major cities. A shift from metro-based data to city-based data this year resulted in many new appearances in the top 25 from the South, the publication states.

The rankings are based on a variety of metrics, from housing affordability and household income, to quality of education, access to health care, crime rates, air quality and more. The data is weighted based on the factors people consider most important, as determined by a U.S. News survey of Americans that asks what matters when picking a place to live. This year’s survey found an increased interest in cost of living and a greater emphasis on the job market, U.S. News states.

So, which South Carolina cities made the cut this year? Check them out below. To see the full list of 150 cities ranked, click here.

Charleston

Charleston ranked 13th best place to live in 2024, a huge jump from its 53rd ranking last year. This unique Southern city is filled to the brim with entertainment and great restaurants, but also features plenty of history, including preserved architecture and cobblestone streets. There are also a few beaches nearby for residents to enjoy.

“But it might surprise you that Charleston also has the No. 5 job market in the country, with robust employment opportunities and competitive salaries to match the city’s relatively high cost of living,” U.S. News states. “And while you might guess that most of those jobs are in tourism, that’s not the only job sector in Charleston – some of the largest employers in the area are manufacturing facilities for global companies, including Boeing and Volvo.”

Greenville

Greenville landed fourth on the list after ranking 31st last year. The city has earned many national accolades in recent years as it has grown to a vibrant metropolis. Its reinvigorated downtown has become a focal point of the region, attracting new business and a growing culinary scene.

“The city’s center finds harmony between nature and civilization, boasting the third-highest concentration of restaurants and bars per capita in our analysis, which is impressive considering that it beat out tourism hot spots like San Francisco and Asheville,” U.S. News writes. “This Southern charmer earned top scores across the board, but it really shines for its No. 12 job market – it’s the headquarters of the tire manufacturer Michelin – as well as overall quality of life, ranking No. 12 for college readiness and No. 16 for commute.”

Other SC cities that made it on the 150 total list

Myrtle Beach ranked 51st

Spartanburg ranked 59th

Columbia ranked 91st