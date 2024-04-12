Savor doughnuts, burgers and pastrami at NJ's six newest bakeries and restaurants

Happy April, North Jersey!

I'm back — @karanicolev on Instagram! — with yet another round of new restaurant openings, because, in the spring? Things just kind of multiply.

So, if you've already zoomed through my last list — and are in the mood to treat yourself to hand-carved rotisserie meat, pistachio cream doughnuts or pastrami on rye — read on.

Here are six more fledgling local eateries to try next.

Carved, Stirling

Carved, a rotisserie meat sandwich shop, opened in Stirling. Though the restaurant doesn't have a website yet, early Facebook posts from ownership show gourmet subs featuring house-roasted, hand-sliced meats and innovative toppings. Go: 184 Central Ave., Stirling; 908-502-1045.

Black Magic Bakehouse, Ridgewood

Try artisan doughnuts and cinnamon buns at Black Magic Bakehouse; a new bakery in Ridgewood.

Black Magic Bakehouse, our favorite Jersey home bakery (finally!) soft-opened its brick-and-mortar storefront in Ridgewood. The shop is open Thursday through Sunday — 8 a.m. to sell out — and boasts a rotating menu of sourdough doughnuts, pastries and more. Go: 19 W Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood; blackmagicbakehouse.com.

Montclair Meats Butchery, Montclair

Montclair Meats Butchery, a whole-animal butcher shop, soft-opened in Montclair. The store offers "ethically raised, locally-sourced" meats — including pork, beef, poultry and more — prepared with sustainable practices. Go: 151 Valley Rd., Montclair; 973-330-0310, montclairmeats.com.

Aura, Hackensack

Aura, an upscale Mediterranean restaurant, reopened in Hackensack after a temporary closure. An official menu has yet to be posted, but teaser images hint at seafood dishes, fried cheeses tapas and accoutrements of various cured meats. Go: 159 Main St., Hackensack; 201-342-3444, aura-nj.com.

Pastrami House, Morristown

Pastrami House, a New Providence-based Jewish deli, opened its second location in Morristown. Classic sandwiches — including pastrami, corned beef and brisket — are on the menu, alongside innovative new creations; like a latke, egg and cheese sub, and a fish filet Reuben. Go: 82 Speedwell Ave., Morristown; 973-327-9473, pastramihousedelicatessen.com.

Dan and Days Burgers & Shakes, Montclair

Dan and Days Burgers & Shakes opened in Montclair. The restaurant took the place of Stuffed Grassfed Burgers, and offers both smash-burgers and regular burgers, as well as shakes and sides. Go: 598 Valley Rd., Montclair; dananddays.com.

PS: For all this and more, follow us on Instagram: @northjerseyeats.

Kara VanDooijeweert is a food writer for NorthJersey.com and The Record. If you can't find her in Jersey's best restaurants, she's probably off running a race course in the mountains. Catch her on Instagram: @karanicolev & @northjerseyeats, and sign up for her North Jersey Eats newsletter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ's new restaurants: Savor doughnuts, burgers and pastrami