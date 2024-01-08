Save up to 70% on healthy meal kits from HelloFresh, Blue Apron and more — here's to a nutritional new year!

For many people, meal kits are just a way of life. After all, they save you a trip to the grocery store, include pre-measured ingredients and allow you to switch things up without having to scour cookbooks and food sites for recipe inspo. In short: they're a huge convenience. If you haven't jumped aboard the meal kit train yet but have vowed to cook more nutritious meals at home as part of your New Year's resolutions, this is your chance: You can save up to 70% on your first order from some of the best meal kit delivery services, including HelloFresh, Blue Apron, EveryPlate, Dinnerly and Green Chef, along with ready-to-eat meals from Factor for when you're really short on time. Let's get cooking!

*Note: Pricing reflects the most popular plans from each meal delivery kit, and deals apply to first-time subscribers only.

EveryPlate: Save over 70%

EveryPlate EveryPlate $16 $56 Save $40 Prices listed are for a box of four omnivore meals that each feed two people — this option is down to just $2 per serving! $16 at EveryPlate

Our senior editor, Lisa Schweitzer, tried out practically every meal kit on the market to determine the best meal kit delivery services, and dubbed EveryPlate the Best Crowd-Pleaser. She noted, "EveryPlate recipes may not be super sophisticated or feature 12 ingredients in each dish, but that’s exactly what you want when you have to feed a crowd of hungry people who are looking for familiar flavors. You’ll save time and money and will likely have leftovers." It also garnered the title of Most Transparent Nutritional Info in her roundup of the best healthy meal kit delivery services.

HelloFresh: Save nearly 60%

HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kits out there, and for good reason — Lisa even named it Best Overall and Best Customizable "for its variety of flavorful recipes and ability to customize meal options." She adds: "For example, if you like shrimp instead of fish, you can swap out that ingredient. I appreciated the generous portion sizes of some meals, which means you can (and will want to!) reheat the leftovers for lunch the next day. Of note, Hello Fresh offers plant-based meals and rotating menu options."

Green Chef: Save 30%

If quality of ingredients is important to you, Lisa rated Green Chef Best Organic and Sustainable "because it took the work out of putting meals on the table with mostly organic ingredients, including keto-friendly options. It also allowed us to choose based on various dietary restrictions." In addition, she "appreciated the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) designation."

Blue Apron: Save 70%

Short on time? Or maybe you're a cooking novice? Either way, Blue Apron has got you covered. Lisa awarded it Best Time-Saver, thanks to its recipes that are "so easy to follow — you can't mess them up!" She went on to say: "I really appreciated the easy and clear recipe instructions — and the fact that I was able to put dinner on the table relatively quickly." She also named it Best Overall Nutrition-Conscious, as "its 'Wellness' category features lots of recipes designed in collaboration with nutritionists."

Dinnerly: Save nearly 50%

Dinnerly is affordable to begin with — there's a reason Lisa dubbed it Best Budget meal kit. But you can currently snag a box for even less (nearly 50% off!). Despite its portions being "on the smaller side," Lisa said Dinnerly is "ideal for even the most inexperienced home chef and anyone on a budget. With few ingredients, little prep work and simple instructions, they are easy meals to prepare and feature familiar flavors. Most of these meals are ready in under 30 minutes."

Purple Carrot: Save 50%

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot $53 $106 Save $53 with code Enter code NEWYOU50 to get your first five boxes for 50% off! Prices listed are for a box of four vegan meals that each serve two people — just $7 per serving with this promotion. Save $53 with code Copied! NEWYOU50 $53 at Purple Carrot

Plant-based eaters, rejoice! Purple Carrot's 100% vegan meals earned it Lisa's title of Best Vegetarian and Vegan meal kit, which she praised for its "quality, freshness and variety of recipes." She went on to say, "The meals packed in all the fresh produce we were looking for. Overall, Purple Carrot helped my family get out of our weeknight dinner rut, and we would probably try it every few months for that reason. We loved the flavors and textures and found the recipes to be a nice change of pace from our usual home-cooked dinners."

Marley Spoon: Save over 45%

Martha Stewart herself endorses Marley Spoon. "The only meal kit with my stamp of approval," and you can even choose meals made using her recipes No wonder Lisa named it the Most Sophisticated meal kit, saying, "Marley Spoon's were the best-tasting meals we tried. The quality and fresh ingredients were noteworthy, as were the portion sizes. The recipes are not only delicious, but they're also sophisticated, which meant I occasionally had to cut corners on prep since some were too labor-intensive for weeknights. ... If you have time for that and are a foodie, then this is the meal kit for you."

Factor: Save 50%

Don't want to prep meals at all? Factor is the delivery service for you — all you do is heat up the already-prepared fresh (never frozen!) meals and enjoy. It garnered Best Keto-Friendly in Lisa's roundup of the best prepared meal delivery services "because it offers a variety of flavorful dishes (think Tex-Mex, Indian, Thai and more) and a variety of options to satisfy dietary restrictions such as keto and preferences such as protein plus. If you're seeking lots of protein, but can't stand the idea of plain chicken or beef at every meal, give Factor a go."

Hungryroot: Save 30%

If you could use some meal inspiration and hate going grocery shopping, Hungryroot might be the service for you. Yahoo editor Karisa Langlo, who tested it out, explained, "Hungryroot is a hybrid meal kit and grocery delivery service that features thousands of simple recipes and grocery items that you can mix and match for near-infinite combinations. Subscription plans are built on a customized 'food profile,' based on your answers to an initial quiz, plus your ongoing feedback. You can also override the algorithm and order whatever you want."

We received complimentary samples of some meal delivery services and purchased others ourselves and reviewed all with the same criteria.