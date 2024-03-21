Save 50% or more on these top sellers at Amazon's Big Spring Sale: headphones, vacuums, kitchenware and more

From big brands at half off to fan favorites slashed by up to 80%, Amazon is bringing the heat at their Big Spring Sale. (Amazon)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is making a splash on this first full day of spring, with huge savings on the biggest sellers available across the site. But we've managed to whittle down the best Amazon deals to the cream of the discounts crop for this veritable "spring Prime Day": Every single item on this list is marked at least 50% off, so you know you're getting an incredible price, no matter what you pick. Need a new pair of headphones? Snag these crowdpleasers from Beats for half off. Want to upgrade your vacuum before you confront Spring Cleaning 2024? This vac/mop combo has been slashed by more than a wild $560. There are so many Amazon deals to see, and such little time — the Amazon Big Spring Sale is only running through March 25. So, what are you waiting for? Get to shopping (and saving) now. Here are the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals available for 50% off or more:

Amazon Hohopro High Pressure Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with Prime No, you don't have to endure a mere trickle of water when you're trying to get your shower on. This top-rated head will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up. Save $16 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $34 $70 Save $36 Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great (and inexpensive) alternative. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, 6 Pack $19 $45 Save $26 Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Shower Caddy 5 Pack $20 $70 Save $50 Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, shampoo, conditioner and emollients) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $167 $730 Save $563 Hello, convenience! Allow this 2-in-1 robot vac and mop to take your floors from dull to dazzling while you barely lift a finger (as in, turn it on). Its smart sensors keep it from bumping into furniture and walls, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of run time before it automatically returns to its base. Snag it while it's over 75% off! $167 at Amazon

Vanzon Vanzon Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $38 $160 Save $122 with coupon This compact, lightweight (under half a pound!) portable speaker is ideal for camping trips, parties or for pumping out the tunes while you get your yard work done. It easily connects to devices within 66 feet, and since it's waterproof, you can bring it to the beach or pool without worry. Save $122 with coupon $38 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $11 $50 Save $39 Watch the road while keeping your phone close by, thanks to this top-selling mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother Wand $8 $20 Save $12 This handheld frother transforms any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for your lattes and cappuccinos. It's even useful for making protein drinks or pre-workout beverages, combining powder and liquids more effectively than shaker bottles or simple stirring ever could. $8 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Read more about how we review products and deals: Our deal-hunting team of writers, editors, and testers around the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature deals we believe will save you money.