Save 40% on a summer staycation at this family-friendly resort. Here's how to get the deal

Families in metro Phoenix planning a staycation this summer could save a lot of money if they book their hotels now.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering an early bird deal for stays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Guests can save more than $100 per night, and they have until mid-May to book their rooms and take advantage of the savings.

The staycation deal coincides with Summer Camp at the Princess, where two pools will be transformed into "camp lakes" with poolside games, dive-in movies, campfire storytelling with s’mores and fireworks on Saturdays.

What does the Fairmont Princess deal include?

The Princess is offering a 40% discount on the best available rates for stays between May 24 and Sept. 2, 2024. It is available for all room types but is not valid for packages.

Best available rates during the summer start at $329 per night before the discount, said John Glynn, spokesman for the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. A 40% discount would bring the rate down to $198 per night. Winter rates start at around $600 per night.

Book the deal by May 15 at scottsdaleprincess.com.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess spa deal

Guests can save $66 on a Journey Massage or Desert Botanical Facial at the Well & Being Spa, each priced at $169 for a limited time. The spa deal is available Mondays-Thursdays through May 15.

Spa reservations can be booked at 480-585-2732.

