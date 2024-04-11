Saugatuck named second best coastal small town in U.S. by USA Today

Saugatuck was recently named to a list of the best coastal small towns in the U.S. by USA Today.

SAUGATUCK — As the tourist season approaches, businesses across Saugatuck are preparing for the influx of visitors that’ll visit the town during the warm summer months.

Known for its small-town charm, flourishing small business scene and connection to the water, the city of Saugatuck can now add that it’s one of the best coastal small towns across the United States.

The recognition comes from USA Today, who named Saugatuck as the country's second best coastal small town, behind only Stuart, Florida. Saugatuck finished ahead of cities like Key West, Florida, Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Newport, Rhode Island.

“It’s such an honor for us to be recognized as a leading destination alongside such a remarkable list of scenic coastal towns,” said Lisa Mize, executive director of the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Saugatuck holds a special place in the hearts of both visitors who return annually and locals who consider it their home.”

While the town boasts a population hovering around 1,000, it’s a destination town for artists, beachgoers and nature lovers, drawing tourists from West Michigan and across the country.

Mize credited the town’s expansive Lake Michigan shoreline, its stunning beaches, its downtown area and dune scenery as reasons for the nomination.

USA Today is owned by Gannett, the same company that owns and operates The Holland Sentinel.

