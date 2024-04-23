Sarasota County Schools 2024 Spring Art Show set for Art Center Sarasota, Venice Art Center

The Sarasota County Schools Spring Art Show gets underway on April 29 with the South County Art Show at Venice Art Center. The North County K-12 Spring Art Show opens on April 30 at Art Center Sarasota.

Students from 18 elementary, seven middle, and six high schools throughout Sarasota County will show off their creative talents at the North County K-12 Spring Art Show on April 30 to May 13 at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail.

The North County Art show is presented in conjunction with the South County Art Show at the Venice Art Center (April 29 to May 9) to comprise the Sarasota County Schools Spring Art Show, serving all the county’s public schools.

Nearly 50 teachers are part of the effort. Debra Markley, Sarasota High School’s art department chairperson, and Angela Hartvigsen, the fine arts program specialist for Sarasota County Schools, are lead coordinators for the art show.

“The Sarasota County Schools Spring Art Show is always a gratifying event,” Hartvigsen said. “Our partnership with Art Center Sarasota for the North County Art Show is invaluable, contributing to its enduring success over many decades. Our students are fortunate to display their artwork in a professional space and collaborate with an organization dedicated to supporting arts education.”

High school students will be eligible for several large awards. The Ringling College of Art and Design is awarding two $10,000 scholarships and State College of Florida is awarding a one-year, full-tuition scholarship. Ringling College is also offering $395 scholarships to be applied toward teen concentration or pre-college courses at the college.

Last year's North County K-12 Spring Art Show winners included Cristal Saavedra-Rivera, Most Original Award; Brayden Przekwas, Most Creative Award; and Gabriel Mirman, Best in Show Award.

Other awards include a $100 Best in Show prize for a senior from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County; two $300 prizes from Art Center Sarasota; a $100 prize from Art & Frame Sarasota; a $100 prize from the Sarasota Art Education Association; and $100, $50 and $25 awards from Arts Advocates.

The participating schools: Alta Vista Elementary; Ashton Elementary; Bay Haven School; Booker High; Booker Middle; Emma E. Booker Elementary; Brentwood Elementary; Brookside Middle; Fruitville Elementary; Gocio Elementary; Gulf Gate Elementary; Lakeview Elementary; McIntosh Middle; Oak Park School; Phillippi Shores Elementary; Pine View School; Riverview High; Sarasota Academy of the Arts; Sarasota High; Sarasota Middle; Sarasota Military Academy; Sarasota School of Arts & Sciences; Southside Elementary; Suncoast School for Innovative Studies; Tatum Ridge Elementary; Tuttle Elementary; and Wilkinson Elementary.

Founded in 1926, Art Center Sarasota is the oldest visual arts organization in Sarasota with a mission to bring together creatives and the broader public to increase understanding of the human condition and build community connection through the universal language of art. For information, visit artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

Submitted by Su Byron

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Schools Spring Art Show highlights K-12 student creativity