Sarah Jessica Parker swears by these Amazon skin care products for glowing skin — starting at just $18

We’ve watched Sarah Jessica Parker grow up — from Little Orphan Annie to a widowed Carrie Bradshaw (RIP Mr. Big), she’s really lived. And you can’t live without earning a few badges, namely a few gray hairs and crow's feet. But she wears them with honor as she takes the realistic route to her golden years as a stage, TV and film star — and we’re here to take down her directions.

At 58, she has proudly let her gray grow out despite the uproar it ignited and — even under the heat of Hollywood’s spotlight — she does not rely on plastic surgery. “I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she said in an interview with Vogue in November. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Her thriving career keeps her in front of the camera, and looking as good as she does requires maintenance. There are a few products she uses to keep her skin glowing. She has sensitive skin and for many years she gushed about the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Sensitive Skin Face Moisturizer.

She’s not alone in her attachment to the French pharmacy brand's hydrating moisturizer — Amazon shoppers caught wind of it and it has developed quite a following. In fact, the La Roche-Posay moisturizer has racked up an impressive 4,000+ five-star ratings.

"I have very sensitive skin and this is my savior," wrote a rave five-star reviewer. "I love the moisture it brings to my skin. It helps with any blemishes and is great at reducing wrinkles."

But Parker has recently expanded her collection of creams to include a few notable RoC products. She teamed up with the fan-favorite company on a set of products that she swears by, but you can get the items separately at Amazon. Not surprisingly, they’re pretty popular among Amazon shoppers. After all, products that give glowing skin get glowing reviews.

The Hydrate + Plump Eye Cream uses hyaluronic acid to give the delicate skin around your eye a boost of hydration and to help fill in fine lines. The addition of peptides help firm your skin and the caffeine wakes it up.

“I have been using this in conjunction with other Roc products for the past three weeks, unbeknownst to my boyfriend,” wrote one satisfied Amazon reviewer. “Last night he commented on how fresh and young my face looks compared to just a month ago. As he did not know I had changed anything, this is definitely proof that these products make a noticeable difference.”

Amazon RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules Each capsule contains a perfect dose of hyaluronic acid to draw moisture from within skin to the surface for maximum plumping power. $29 at Amazon

These Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules blend hyaluronic acid with ingredients like jojoba seed oil, triglycerides and coconut oil to draw moisture to the surface of your skin for maximum pumping power. More than 9,000 rave reviewers have already harnessed that power.

"I notice my 'mature' skin feels softer and healthier and some fine lines have been reduced. As far as wrinkle fighting products go this is your best bet," shared a happy shopper. "My skin is in better condition than when I first started using RoC and that's a win. No need to spend hundreds of dollars for a luxe line when this will do the same, if not better, job."

Hydrate + Plump Moisturizer with SPF 30 is a fast-absorbing, water-gel formula designed to hydrate and improve elasticity of your skin while protecting it from harmful UVA/UVB rays. More than 5,500 five-star fans can attest to its ability to plump and protect.

“Grabbed this to use as a sunscreen, and after a few days, threw my other products away,” reported a satisfied customer. “This is now the only facial product I use. It evens out my skin tone somehow and makes the red go away. There's a very subtle shimmer in it that lets me get away without wearing foundation or a tinted moisturizer most days. When I do wear more makeup, this works fine underneath. And my skin is much, much less sensitive. I only wish I'd found it years ago!”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

