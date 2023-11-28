Sarah Jessica Parker dropped her holiday picks from Amazon — and they start at $8

Her onscreen persona Carrie Bradshaw might be known for her extravagant lifestyle, but when it comes to Sarah Jessica Parker herself? The actress and style icon just dropped a list of her Amazon holiday favorites, and many of them are under $80. So if you want to gift like a celeb (that includes treating yourself, too!) but on a blue-collar budget, check out her picks, which include everything from a wood fire-scented candle to a sleek handheld garment steamer to a scalp-massaging brush. And just like that — we're sold!

Amazon Koolaburra by UGG Women'sTizzey Slippers $60 $80 Save $20 If you've been wanting a pair of Uggs but didn't want to pay hundreds of dollars, you're in luck! This pair by Koolaburra (the brand's more affordable line) is just as cute and cozy as the pricier styles, with its suede upper and faux fur lining. Plus, the EVA outsoles mean you can wear them indoors and out, and if SJP approves of them, so do we! $60 at Amazon

"Just what I wanted," wrote a fan. "They are comfortable, warm, fit true to size ... perfect to wear around the house [or to] take the dog out. Very durable for numerous activities."

Amazon Timex Indiglo Leather Strap Watch $33 $50 Save $17 A classic watch is always a winner of a gift, and this one by Timex is about as classic as it gets. It has a genuine leather band and an easy-to-read face complete with a date window and light-up feature. Plus, it's water-resistant! $33 at Amazon

"I love this watch — simple and classic, easy to read," raved a reviewer. "I’ve had it over a year now with no issues. Recently, I took it off to go into our hot tub, and I didn’t notice that it fell in. I thought it had gotten lost, but a week later, I found it in the spa — still working, on the right date and in perfect condition. This watch can withstand anything."

Amazon RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum $20 $35 Save $15 Celebrity-approved skin care can often cost a fortune, so when someone like SJP is a fan of a product that's under $25, we pay attention! This popular vitamin C serum contributes to a glowier complexion while also helping to even out skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. The vast majority of participants in a clinical study experienced visible results in a month's time. $20 at Amazon

"I'm impressed by this serum," admitted a convert. "I normally only use high-end face products ... This serum from RoC can knock out most of those products. When you apply it, you can see the instant glow it gives your skin. After a few weeks, wrinkles are less visible (obviously they won't disappear). You can feel how it tightens your skin. It moisturizes and doesn't leave your face greasy, even if you layer up products like I do. In my opinion, this is a must."

Amazon Samsonite Andante 2 Rolling Duffel Bag $73 $100 Save $27 This duffel-on-wheels has an impressive amount of compartments, including a water-resistant pocket for keeping shoes and wet items away from your clothing. And while hard-shell luggage can be a clunky chore to store, this goes-anywhere bag is a will make off-season mothballing a breeze. $73 at Amazon

"I love this duffel bag!" gushed one jetsetter. "I was skeptical because I wasn't sure if it was going to break down on me, but I was so wrong! It survived a three-week-trip in Europe, going on and off trains, airplanes, dragging through the streets of many cities in the hands of my teenager children! I highly recommend it!"

Amazon Serge Normant Dream Big Hair Spray $25 How does SJP keep her locks looking so luscious? It might be thanks to this volumizing spray, which was formulated to add body and hydration to dry, thinning hair. It's made with lightweight minerals and proteins for a hold that won't weigh you down. $25 at Amazon

One shopper, who called it a "godsend," wrote: "I’m 70 and recently experienced thinning hair. This product gives me twice as much hair."

Amazon Diptyque Feu De Bois Candle $79 This celeb-loved brand is known for its irresistible, sophisticated fragrances, like Feu De Bois, which translates to "wood fire." And that's exactly what this gorgeous candle smells like, with its cozy, rustic notes. Light it up this winter, and you won't even mind the frightful weather outside. $79 at Amazon

"Pure fireplace cozy!" exclaimed a fan. "I am nostalgic for the heavy air that lingered from a wood-burning fireplace I had growing up ... now in a city apartment, this candle is such a true scent to that, without causing a headache. Diptyque candles are pricier, but really burn beautifully and have scents that fill a room with pleasant atmosphere versus annoying chemical-like smells."

Amazon To Heart S-Heart-S Scalp Brush $46 According to reviewers, this brush is like a massager for your scalp and is gentle, yet effective at removing tangles without pulling hair out. Plus, it can be used to help distribute shampoo more evenly for a better clean using less product. $46 at Amazon

"This brush is everything!" declared an excited customer. "Besides feeling amazing on your scalp — it has two levels of bristles that can only be felt to understand the magic — it also has cut the amount of shampoo and conditioner I use in half. If I’m being honest, I bought this thinking I’d probably be disappointed. Now I don’t think I’ll ever be without one!"

Amazon Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer $60 $75 Save $15 Whether you're traveling or simply don't feel like busting out the ironing board, this mini steamer is just the ticket. It heats up in seconds and has a water tank that's large enough for 18 minutes of use. Plus, it can be used on any fabric and even comes with a lint remover and fabric brush. $60 at Amazon

"Where has this been all my life?" mused a happy buyer. "I leave the iron in my closet area, plug it in and turn it on while getting dressed (it takes a mere 30 seconds to heat, if that) and then steam my shirt simply by clicking a button. What I like most is that you can use the iron or face of the steamer directly on clothing ... I find myself doing that for collars or especially wrinkled sections of clothing. There is a brush attachment that goes on easily when steaming more gentle fabrics. This works like a charm and I hardly use my traditional iron and ironing board anymore. Easy to fill. Plus, it doesn't leak a bit of water when held parallel to the floor, almost too good to be true!"

Amazon Baimei Gua Sha & Jade Roller $8 $16 Save $8 with coupon & code This lovely jade skin-care set makes the perfect gift, but at this price, treat yourself to one, too! The roller has a refreshing cooling effect and can be used over your face to help de-puff, while the gua sha tool is designed for sculpting the jawline for more definition. Add the coupon code BAIMEI5US at checkout to save more, and Prime members will score an extra 5% off with the on-page coupon, too. Save $8 with coupon & code Copied! BAIMEI5US $8 at Amazon

"I love this product!" swooned a five-star reviewer. "First, it feels amazing and is so relaxing. Second, it has really helped reduce my face puffiness in the morning. If you are looking for a great gift for someone, this is really lovely. ... The jade roller feels really nice on my eyes. Feels even better when it’s cold! I keep this box set in my fridge and it’s just wonderful."

Amazon Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser $27 $36 Save $9 with coupon Turn your home into a divine-smelling oasis with this color-changing diffuser, which doubles (triples?) as a humidifier and night light. It provides up to seven hours of continuous misting, and has seven colors of LED lights along with four timer settings. Save $9 with coupon $27 at Amazon

"It's like a spa in my house," wrote an impressed shopper. "It's easy to use and quiet when it's running. You can add as much oil as you want so that you have a light scent or a strong one. And if you fill the water all the way up, this will run for six hours! The colors are a nice touch. ... Totally awesome, and much better than I even expected. I leave it running in the living room so that my house doesn't smell like kids or pets."

"I have some amazing essential oils, but when I opened this one and added it to my diffuser, a calming sense seriously rushed throughout my body," shared a zen user. "Hands down the best oil I own. I cannot explain how it seriously instantly lifts my mood."

"The diamonds look and feel so real," raved a fan. "I have had these in for so long, and they still look brand new. I get a lot of compliments on these."

"I love these candles!" wrote a satisfied shopper. "They burn evenly and completely every single time. I am very pleased."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.