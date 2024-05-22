These San Diego County places are often mispronounced

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Whether you are a tourist or longtime resident of San Diego County, the pronunciation of local places can get a bit tricky.

The influence of Spanish and Native American cultures play a significant role in the origin of the area’s cities and communities names.

FOX 5/KUSI compiled a list of locations that are often mispronounced:

La Jolla: “Lah hoy-yah”

El Cajon: “Ell kah-hone”

Jamacha: “Hah-mah-shaw”

Jamul: “Hah-mool”

Jacumba: “Hah-kum-buh”

Leucadia: “Loo-kay-dee-ah”

Mira Mesa: “Meer-ah May-sah”

Otay Mesa: “Oh-tie May-sah”

Otay Ranch: “Oh-tie Ranch”

Poway: “Pow-way”

Rancho Peñasquitos: “Ranch-oh Pen-yah-skee-tohss”

San Ysidro: “San ee-See-dro”

So next time you think about heading to one of these places, you’ll have more confidence in saying where you are going.

