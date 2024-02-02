Samsonite Embarks on Official Partnership With U.S. Gymnastics Team

Samsonite is embarking on a new partnership.

The travel brand is teaming with the U.S. Gymnastics team as the official luggage partner. The partnership spans the men’s and women’s teams’ domestic and international travels, including travels to their training camps and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“We are excited to welcome Samsonite as an official partner and appreciate their strong commitment to supporting the National Team’s journey,” said Lauryn Turner, chief operating officer of the U.S. Gymnastics team. “Travel can be stressful, and Samsonite will help USA Gymnastics athletes arrive with confidence. As a best-in-class brand, they are a great fit with not just the National Team but our larger partnership family as well.”

Samsonite will join the team on their travels to international events such as the World Championships, the World Games, the Pan American Championships, World Cup events, Gymnastics team trials and the Olympic Games. The team will use the Samsonite Proxis luggage during their travels.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Samsonite and USA Gymnastics, two iconic brands, united by a shared dedication to the pursuit of excellence,” said Nicole Adriance, the senior director of brand marketing at Samsonite. “Together, we celebrate the power sport and travel have to bring people together for a common purpose.”

As the Paris Summer Olympics draw closer, many fashion brands have started revealing partnerships with various nations and sporting teams. Last month, Swedish fashion label J.Lindeberg unveiled uniforms for the U.S. golf team. In November, it was revealed that Berluti would design the uniforms for the French Olympic teams for the opening ceremony.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26 and conclude on Aug. 11.

