Now's the time to join Sam's Club — memberships are only $15 for Prime Day

Having a Sam's Club membership feels special — savings are pretty much guaranteed every time you shop! Of course, you have to pay to join that club, and not everyone is willing to do that. Well, we'll let you in on a little secret: In honor of Prime Day, Sam's Club is currently offering annual memberships for just $15 — that's 70% off! — but only through October 15.

This massive promotion is for the Club membership, which typically costs $50 for the year. For about the cost of dinner, you can earn huge savings for an entire year. It will definitely more than pay for itself!

Get those shopping bags ready — the Sam's Club savings are about to get even better. (Photo: Sam's Club)

In case you're not familiar with what a Sam's Club membership gives you, here's a rundown:

Extra savings on already low members-only prices

Bonus offers on dining, shopping and more

Members-only savings on fuel

Same-day delivery

Sam's cash back when you use a Sam's Club Mastercard

Free flat tire repair, battery testing and wiper blade installation

Complimentary membership to share with someone in your household

Discounts on add-on memberships

This could be you.

If you're interested in the Plus membership, you'll get all the items mentioned above, along with Sam's Cash for Plus, free shipping, free curbside pickup, early shopping, pharmacy savings and optometry savings for $55 (was $110).

You have to be a Sam's Club member to enjoy all that Sam's Club has to offer, so ... what are you waiting for? Again, this unreal deal ends October 15, so act fast before you're back to paying full price.

