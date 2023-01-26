Salma Hayek's see-through dress leaves Channing Tatum speechless: 'I have no comment'

Salma Hayek stuns in a see-through dress at the premiere for Magic Mike's Last Dance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek stole the show at the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere on Wednesday evening where she wore an entirely see-through dress.

The 56-year-old took the Miami heat seriously with her outfit choice, showing off black underwear beneath a black fishnet dress with beautiful floral embroidery. The star also wore platform gold heels and gold accessories to accentuate the details.

Fans praised Hayek for looking "perfect" on the black carpet. (Photo: Getty Images)

Many noted that Hayek's look resembled a beach cover up with a bikini underneath, which would be fitting for the premiere's destination. The revealing nature of the outfit was also suitable considering the nature of the film.

"You know what was my day going into the office?" the actress recently asked Entertainment Tonight. "I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around."

The film's lead Channing Tatum also gave his co-star her props on Wednesday night.

"I have no comment on this situation," he told ET while nearly blushing, referring to Hayek's look. "The actual dress comments itself."

Hayek posted a photo of herself with Tatum on her Instagram in celebration of the night.

Naturally, commenters praised her beautiful appearance.

"Like a fine wine that gets better over the years," one person wrote, while another commented, "[you] both look perfect."

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.