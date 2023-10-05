'Why I have no Botox': Salma Hayek's go-to ingredient for ageless skin is in this $13 cream

If you didn't catch the latest installment of Magic Mike in theaters earlier this year, Channing Tatum can now dance into your line of sight via streaming on Hulu, Max or Prime. While we love his chiseled jawline and abs of steel, it's the frisky frolicking he does with his stunning co-star — 57-year-old Salma Hayek — that's got our attention. Have you seen her lately? The stunning Hayek's complexion rivals that of women half her age, and she credits the main ingredient in this impressive cream. Want to see if it takes a decade or two off your face? Grab a jar now at Amazon for just $13.

Hayek has been steaming up the silver screen for nearly 30 years, though you'd never know it by watching Magic Mike's Last Dance. But there's no magic behind her flawless complexion, just the bark of a tree.

"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle magazine. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings."

The Tepezcohuite tree is often called the "Mexican skin tree" because its bark is known to help regenerate skin and hair. As a testament to that, it was used to treat hundreds of thousands of burn victims in an earthquake and a gas explosion in Mexico in the 1980s when no medical supplies were available.

From dusk to dawn and back again... Could this Mexican miracle cream have your skin looking as timeless as Hayek's? (Photo: Getty)

Not many American companies have caught on, but Amazon shoppers have been loving the Del Indio Papago Night Cream for a number of reasons.

"I read the comments made by Salma Hayek, and had to try it," a reviewer said. "I understand why it has 5 stars. This is an amazing product!! The first time I used it, I could feel the difference in my skin. I am 64 yr old, with fairly balanced skin."

"This cream is kind of magical," declared an excited shopper. "Not only great for moisturizing your skin at night. Turns out it also works wonders on...sunburns, kitchen burns, rashes, and skin spots."

One five-star reviewer reported: "I've been using this nightly for about a month and i can tell a difference in the texture of my skin. This stuff has an almost imperceptible grit to it when you first look at it but it goes on smooth and is really hydrating. My skin tone looks more even and less tired. The price really can't be beat for a night cream."

"I saw results within a week," related a very enthusiastic user. "I'm 48 and spent a huge part of my youth on a pool float with baby oil tanning. You could imagine. This product not only made my face look radiant it also cleared my spotty complexion and tightened my skin."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.