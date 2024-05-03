Salem-area restaurants, tasting rooms offering Mother's Day specials and brunches

Mother's Day is May 12 and places across the Mid-Valley have events all weekend to celebrate moms and other maternal figures.

Check out these restaurants and tasting rooms offering brunch and other activities.

May 10 events

Coria Estates: The winery is celebrating Dia de las Madres with wreath making and mimosas. The workshop will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All wreath-making materials will be provided from Beyond the Bloom Farm and Floral. A complimentary glass of mimosa offered will be Coria's La Moza Oregon rosé. Tickets are $70 per person, and can be purchased on the winery's event webpage, https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings. 8252 Redstone Ave. SE.

May 11 events

Chemeketa Cellars: The tasting room is offering a wine and watercolor session hosted by Elisa Mack from 3 to 5 p.m. The workshop will provide watercolor paper, paints to use and a protective sleeve for transporting your art. Wine must be purchased separately. No painting experience is necessary to participate. Tickets are $40 per person, and can be purchased on Eventbrite. For more on the event, check out the Chemeketa Cellars' events page. 215 Doaks Ferry Road NW.

Newell Pioneer Village: The historic complex is hosting a high tea service from 1 to 3 p.m. The tea will be served in Rebecca's Tea Porch and overlooks the Champoeg Heritage State Area. Seating is limited, with tickets at $45. To make your reservation, check out the events webpage. 8089 Champoeg Road NE, St. Paul

May 12 events

Coria Estates: The winery will be hosting Sassy Onion catering with a Belgian waffle bar with French toast, sausages, hash browns and quiches. Coffee, orange juice and La Moza rosé will also be offered. All mothers will receive a complimentary glass of rosé. The luncheon service will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and $55 per person. To make reservations, check out the event webpage, coriaestates.com/happenings/mothers-day-brunch. 8252 Redstone Ave. SE.

The Inferno Restaurant: The restaurant is offering a buffet selection and drinks from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations encouraged and can be made by emailing info@divinedistillers.com. 915 N Main St., Independence.

Venti's Taphouse: The south Salem Venti's location is offering a Mother's Day breakfast service with special cocktails from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cocktails include fresh fruit mimosas, peach whiskey sour, chamomile vanilla lemon drop and mocktails. For more info, check out the Venti's event webpage. 2840 Commercial St. SE.

The View Restaurant & Lounge: The golf course restaurant is offering a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buffet items include fresh fruit, potatoes O'Brien, French toast, macaroni and cheese, baked salmon, prime rib, quiche, assorted pastries and more. All mothers will receive a free mimosa. Coffee and soft drinks are included. Buffet is dine-in only, no to-go containers. Adults are $37.75 and children ages 4 to 12 are $12.75. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 503-393-4653, opt. 1. 165 McNary Estates Drive N., Keizer

Wild Pear: The downtown restaurant is offering a special brunch from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The menu includes a mix of standard and special items including roasted rosemary prime rib, custard French toast, Kalua pork hash and more. A kids menu is also available. Reservations can be made by calling 503-378-7515. A card is required for booking. 372 State St.

Zenith Vineyard: The winery is offering a Mother's Day brunch and painting session. There are two slots, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. The brunch includes a waffle bar with other items including fresh fruit, sausage links, quiches and vegetarian options. Brunch is $44 per adult, kids ages 3-12 are $12. There are 30 spots for the afternoon painting session, with music provided by Skyylar Pelous, lead singer of The Boondock Boys. Brunch and painting session is $79, and kids are $25. To reserve your spot, check out the vineyard's events webpage. 5657 Zena Road NW.

