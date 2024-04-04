Safe Place Selfie Day -Encouraging you to know where to go during severe storms

April 3 is Safe Place Selfie Day. The day is used by broadcast meteorologists and National Weather Service meteorologists across the country to encourage people to know where to go in the event of severe weather.

People are asked to snap photos of themselves and their families in their safe place and share them with their local meteorologists. Here’s a look at some of the photos we got here in the Tennessee Valley!

The safest place to go during a tornado is an above or below-ground shelter, a basement, or the interior-most room of your home, away from windows. An interior room such as a bathroom or closet is normally advised, as long as there are no windows. If you’re on the top level of an apartment building, it’s important to make friends with your neighbors on the lowest level so you can seek shelter there. Mobile homes are not safe in tornadoes so it’s advised to have a plan in place to seek shelter in a sturdy structure before a tornado warning is issued.

