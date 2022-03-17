Ryan Reynolds says his kids get confused when he kisses people who are not Blake Lively onscreen

Ryan Reynolds just revealed how his children with Blake Lively respond to him kissing people who are not their mom onscreen.

The Deadpool actor, who currently stars in Netflix’s new film The Adam Project opposite Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, appeared at a Netflix Q&A where a young viewer in the audience asked him whether him kissing a woman — Zoe Saldana, who plays Reynolds's wife Laura — in his new movie was “real.” Reynolds, who joked that it was really Lively asking the question, was unsure exactly how to respond.

Ryan Reynolds, who is married to Blake Lively, shared how he explains himself kissing other people onscreen to his children. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

“It was kinda, kinda real but…how do I answer this? This is being broadcast everywhere, too,” he said. “I didn’t mean it?”

Reynolds then pointed out that while this audience member was confused, no one was quite as upset about it as his three children James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

“This is the thing, I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids,” he noted. “They’re like, ‘Daddy, what are you doing?’ Like, it’s exactly the tactic I would use on them. Not anger, but just disappointment.”

He then teased, “Great question, though. The exit’s that way.”

While Reynolds may have some explaining to do to his kids, he and his Gossip Girl alum wife seem to have found a good balance when it comes to their work and family life. The couple notoriously takes breaks from filming so that at least one of them can be home with their children. In an interview with BUILD in 2018, he explained, “We’re lucky enough — and this is an obscene luxury — that we can avoid sort of saying, ‘OK, well, Blake you’re gonna go to shoot a movie in Thailand, while I’m shooting this movie in Vancouver.’ We sort of trade off.”

Recently, Reynolds shared that he and Lively have had to talk to their children about complicated world events, such as Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“We don't shy away from anything if they have questions,” the Free Guy star said. “Anytime there's anything out there that's, like, a big news story, something that is epic and historic — and God knows we've had a lot of those over the last four or five years.”

He also said that he asks his children if they have any questions before diving in too deeply to a topic.

“I don't really feel at that age it's a good idea to just inject my own sort of perspective or narrative on that,” he noted. “I just want to know what they're feeling and thinking, and that tends to work out all right.”

