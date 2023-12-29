Ryan O’Neal’s son reveals he’s planning a memorial for his late dad

Late actor Ryan O'Neal, known as one of Hollywood's leading men for decades, will have a special memorial planned by his son, Patrick O'Neal.

The sportscaster shared on his Instagram that he will be paying tribute to his late father, who died Dec. 8, with a celebration of his life.

“I am in the process of planning my dad’s memorial and celebration of life for late January and everyone who should be there will be there and it will be amazing, trust me,” he wrote on Dec. 28. “This will be a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing, and his legendary career as an actor. I have my work cut out for me because Ryan took about 3 million photos and saved 700 thousand of them.”

He concluded with three notes for his followers and readers, “1. Don’t believe everything you read. 2. Consider the source. C. myob”

On Dec. 8, Patrick O’Neal announced his father’s death with a post on Instagram, describing it as the “toughest thing” he ever had to say and described his father as a “Hollywood legend.”

Patrick O’Neal is one of four of Ryan O’Neal’s children. The actor welcomed Patrick O’Neal with his second wife, actor Leigh Taylor-Young, in 1967.

Prior to this, the late actor had two other children with his ex-wife and actor Joanna Moore. His first child, Tatum O’Neal, starred alongside him in the 1973 comedy-drama “Paper Moon,” for which she won an Oscar.

Ryan O’Neal’s life as a father was famously dotted with periods of estrangement from his children. In a 2009 interview with Vanity Fair, he largely attributed their alienation to his incapability to be a father.

“I’m a hopeless father. I don’t know why. I don’t think I was supposed to be a father," he said. "Just look around at my work — they’re either in jail or they should be. I have nice grandchildren, though.”

Read on to learn about Ryan O'Neal's kids.

Tatum O'Neal

Tatum O'Neal (Images Press / Getty Images file)

Tatum O'Neal was born in 1963. Her mother was actor Joanna Moore, who appeared in series like "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and "Perry Mason."

In 1974, Tatum O’Neal became the youngest person in history to win an Academy Award for her performance in the film “Paper Moon,” which she starred in alongside her father.

Later, she would go on to star in films like “The Bad News Bears” and “Little Darlings.”

In 2001, Tatum O'Neal alleged to Access Hollywood that her father had been emotionally and physically abusive to her.

Tatum O'Neal and her father starred in two other films together, “Nickelodeon” in 1976 and “Circle of Two” in 1981. Despite their early collaborations by the 2010s, the two had not spoken to one another for nearly three decades.

In 2011, the two appeared in a brief docuseries about their attempt to repair their estrangement, "Ryan and Tatum: The O'Neals," which was distributed by Oprah Winfrey Network.

They appeared to have rekindled their relationship when she posted a photo of herself and her father on his birthday.

"Happy birthday dad I love you," she captioned an April 21, 2023, photo of the two together.

She shared three children, Emily, Sean and Kevin McEnroe, with ex-husband, former tennis star John McEnroe.

Griffin O'Neal

griffin o'neal (Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images file)

Griffin O’Neal was born Oct. 28, 1964 and would follow in the family business as an actor.

As Ryan O’Neal and Moore's second child, he acted in films like "April Fool's Day," "Hadley's Rebellion," "The Wraith" and "The Escape Artist."

His last role he's credited on, per his IMDD, is 1992's "Soulmates."

Griffin O'Neal was open about his struggles with substance abuse and his tumultuous relationship with his father.

“My whole family has been absolutely destroyed to smithereens from drug addiction and alcoholism,” he told People in 2015. “The common denominator is drugs and alcohol and depression and it’s a never-ending cycle. I had to walk away from all of it. I’m done.”

Sober at the time, he shared how his battle with addiction began when he was 9 years old, calling himself "the family joint roller."

He also said he was no longer in touch with his father, who he said punched his teeth out when he was 16.

“The last time I saw my dad, he shot at me because I was trying to help his son (Redmond O'Neal) get sober so I haven’t talked to him in nine years,” he said.

People reported that in 2007, Ryan O'Neal was arrested for allegedly assaulting Griffin O'Neal with a firearm.

Patrick O'Neal

celebrity family o'neal (Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images file)

Patrick O'Neal was born in 1967 to Ryan O'Neal and Taylor-Young. Also an actor, he appeared in films like "Wild Hogs," "Die Hard 2," "Bliss" and "The Right Temptation."

He shares two daughters with his ex, actor Rebecca De Mornay, and is currently married to Summer Imai.

After acting, he became — and is currently — a sportscaster. He's regularly seen reporting from the sidelines of major games.

Patrick O'Neal was the one that confirmed his father's death on his Instagram, sharing three posts with a lengthy note about what his father meant to him.

"My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life," he wrote at one point, recalling how his parents met and sharing facts about Ryan O'Neal's life and career.

Patrick O'Neal also expressed how his father was "the best and most loving and supportive dad, and I am just so lucky to have had him. We loved playing/watching sports together. Some great frisbee throws on the beach that would last all weekend long. For years. That was our bond. And he supported me in my sports broadcasting career more than anyone other than my wife Summer."

He also wrote that he will continue to share his father' legacy forever and "not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things."

"If you choose to talk sh-- about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out," he added.

It appeared Patrick O'Neal and his father were close. In April, he celebrated Ryan O'Neal's 82nd birthday by posting a photo of the two on his Instagram.

"Honor and a privilege to share time with my dad on his 82nd birthday. 4/20 whoop whoop!!" he captioned the photo.

In July, Ryan O'Neal also wrote how "proud" he was of his son by sharing one of his articles on his Instagram.

"Give this a read. Very well written and so true. Proud of my boy @patrick_oneal #TeamONeal #GoHalos #GoKingsGo," the late actor wrote at the time.

Redmond O'Neal

Redmond O'Neal Progress Report (Toby Canham / Getty Images file)

Ryan O'Neal had Redmond James Fawcett O’Neal with the late actor Farah Fawcett in 1985. Similar to his siblings and like his father, Redmond O'Neal struggled with addiction and drug abuse.

In 2008, Ryan O’Neal and Redmond O'Neal were charged with methamphetamine possession.

In his 2009 Vanity Fair profile, Ryan O'Neal accused Redmond O'Neal of being the one at fault for the arrest, which occurred after police did a probation search of Ryan O'Neal’s home in Malibu.

“It wasn’t mine—I had taken it away from him the night before,” Ryan O’Neal said. “But when the cops came at 4:30 in the morning, with Farrah there, I wasn’t going to say, ‘It’s his!’”

Ryan O'Neal went on to share that Redmond O'Neal had been in 13 rehab facilities by 2009.

“He’s had a terrible life,” Ryan O’Neal said. “He has addictions he can’t control; he goes to sleep in his food. This is not a privileged guy. He never had any money; he never had a car; he never had a driver’s license. He’s never been out on the street for a year, because whatever he did, he got caught."

"He got arrested in prison with heroin in his pocket! So many arrests, the poor, stupid boy! He’s not a thug; he doesn’t know how to be," the actor added. "He’s just a sap, and he knows it. He’s been in rehabs all over the United States and Mexico.”

