Russell’s Bar and Grill to open this fall in soon-to-be former Tavern on Grand space

After Tavern on Grand closes in June, another restaurant will take up the storied address at 656 Grand Ave. in St. Paul.

It’ll be called Russell’s Bar and Grill, and it’ll most likely open in fall 2024. And that’s about all we know: Owner Todd Russell — who also owns the building — confirmed his plans but is staying mum on details about the concept and menu.

“Tavern on Grand has had such an incredible run and done so much for St. Paul and Grand Avenue,” he said. “I want to make sure they have their moment and we don’t overshadow it.”

As of mid-May, license applications have been filed and are pending city approval for Russell’s to serve alcohol inside as well as on an outdoor patio, and to be a “gambling location,” which commonly refers to pull tabs.

Russell, who bought the building in 2022, grew up spending time on Grand Avenue, he said, and frequented O’Connell’s, the Irish pub that was at 656 Grand Ave. for decades. Tom Scanlon, the longtime owner of the Dubliner Pub, bought O’Connell’s in 1986 and ran it as Scanlon’s Irish Pub till 1990, when Dave Wildmo reimagined the space as a homey walleye-centric lodge.

Tavern on Grand serves around 2,000 pounds of Minnesota’s official state fish per week, which they claim is more than any other restaurant in the world. After Wildmo died in 2002, his wife, Mary, took over the restaurant and eventually remarried. She died early last year, and her widower and children have been running things since then.

Yes, Grand Avenue is changing, Russell said. Several major retailers and local institutions have closed recently, citing lower pandemic-era foot traffic and out-of-town landlords, but other businesses remain thriving.

Grand Avenue has evolved before, Russell said; the cycle we’re seeing now isn’t unprecedented or fatal.

“I believe so strongly in Grand Avenue,” Russell said. “And this building itself has such a history. I think this is me doing what I can to keep it within the community.”

Russell’s Bar and Grill: Opening fall 2024 at 656 Grand Ave.

