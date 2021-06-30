Rumer Willis shuts down body shamers in emotional post: 'I was left really bummed'

Rumer Willis shuts down body shamers who criticized her for being too skinny.

Rumer Willis is over the body shamers.

The Sorority Row actress took to her Instagram Wednesday to respond to people who wrote negative comments about her body being “too skinny” in a previous post.

Posing next to a suitcase in a summery yellow and orange outfit, the 90210 alum wrote, “I know I don't need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics I felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life.”

Willis, who is the daughter of former married couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, continued, “Even though you may think it's your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgments about my body for me and others to read…it's not.”

She added that while some people may have framed their comments as concern over her relationship with food, the 32-year-old said those comments were “absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming.”

"If you were actually concerned for my health and welfare or anyone you think may be actually struggling send them a dm and have a private conversation and really ask how they are doing and if they would like support instead of posting inflammatory public comments,” Rumer pointed out.

Rumer has been outspoken about the body-shaming comments she has received over the years. In fact, she previously shared that these criticisms made her want to change how she dressed and lose weight.

“When you’re 14 or 15, I didn’t really understand having value in myself yet,” she told HuffPost in 2019. “My mind went to, ‘Okay, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I’ll be valued.’”

However, Willis has found a new perspective on her body. She got vulnerable with fans in May 2019 when she shared an unfiltered Instagram video in which she detailed her insecurities.

"Sometimes my stomach isn't as flat as I want it to be and sometimes I feel like my arms look huge in photos and sometimes I feel like my thighs are massive and I don't like my gray hair,” she shared. “But they're all things that I'm sure I notice much more than anybody else does."

Earlier this month, Willis shared some love for her body on Instagram when she penned an ode to her legs alongside a pic of her limbs.

"Dear legs…I know your busy walking and keeping me upright. But I thought I just maybe, if you could spare a moment I’d like to put things right," she wrote. "I haven't been the kindest or treated you so well. In fact, I've been quite awful…I'm sure it's been hell. I've been acting like a bully and call you weak and small. I think I've lost perspective because you've never let me fall."

It seems the body shamers could take a page out of Rumer's book of self-love and acceptance.

