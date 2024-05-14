Royal Caribbean tests new ship that will offer short getaways from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Royal Caribbean’s newest ship is almost ready to debut. Last week, the Utopia of the Seas made its way into the ocean for the first time to begin its sea trial.

According to Royal Caribbean, the crew will push the ship to its limits to make sure it is ready for smooth sailing. The ship entered the final construction phase at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

In just 10 weeks, the ship will arrive in Florida. On July 19, the Utopia of the Seas will welcome vacationers in Port Canaveral on three-night weekend and four-night weekday cruises.

The massive ship has 18 decks and can hold 5,668 guests and 2,290 crew members.

(Royal Caribbean)

(Royal Caribbean)

(Royal Caribbean)

It has five pools, three waterslides, and a kid’s area called Splashaway Bay.

To learn more about the ship, visit Royal Caribbean’s website.

