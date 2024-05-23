Ron Miller didn't forget about the ice cream when he remodeled an old gas station

ANTRIM − Ice cream is a highlight at The Station on Twenty-Two in Antrim, but The Station has so much more to offer.

This family-owned business is located in a renovated gas station along U.S. 22. The building was previously owned by Glenn and Martha Cole. Glenn ran the gas station and garage, while Martha ran the convenience store. In those early days, Martha sold Damsel's ice cream for a nickel a dip and even served as a notary. Glenn also serviced Madison school buses.

Owner Ron Miller is shown with his three daughters, Karin, Robyn, and Tricia, who help run The Station on Twenty-Two.

When the station became available for purchase, Ron Miller thought it would be a great place for an ice cream shop. While he purchased it in 2013, it was 2021 before they were open for business. They did a lot of remodeling while attempting to keep the appearance of the old station.

Ron mentioned his reason for opening the business. “I want this to be a place where the community can hang out and get to know each other.”

Ron, three of his daughters and a son provide hand-dipped Yoder's Ice Cream, milkshakes and sundaes. A cousin is in charge of creating and making sandwiches.

An inside view of The Station on Twenty-Two.

The daughters, Robyn and Karin, kept busy dipping ice cream, making milkshakes, serving sandwiches and answering the phone on the day of my visit. However, they took time to talk to the customers, greet them by name, and even received some hugs exchanged.

When asked why she liked working at The Station, Robyn, the manager, said, “We see all our neighbors and make new friends.” Her sister, Karin, added, “Every day we see all the good people we live around.”

You might wonder why they chose Yoder's Ice Cream for their specialty. Yoder's is a Mennonite/Amish company based in Sarasota, Florida. Bill Yoder remembered his dad cranking homemade ice cream by hand every Saturday. Since that time, he always dreamed of having his own old-fashioned ice cream company for families to enjoy. Today he tells everyone, “I truly hope you love our ice cream as you enjoy it with friends and family.”

The Apple Orchard sandwich is a customer favorite at The Station on Twenty-Two.

A relative of the Millers delivered Yoder's to Ohio and an aunt said it was the best ice cream she had ever tasted. So without ever tasting it themselves, the Millers made the choice to serve Yoder's.

Popular ice cream flavors are triple peanut butter and butter pecan served in cup, regular cone, or waffle cone, which is freshly made by the family. Their flavors change frequently and there is always a weekly special.

Outside, you will even find a shuffleboard court where you can play free of charge. Plans for the future include a playground and pickleball court.

Robyn Miller is the manager of The Station on Twenty-Two.

They have special events for the community as well. Some evenings they have special live music. A Hunter's Storytelling Night featured hunting stories and hunting tips.

The Station on Twenty-Two is located about 15 minutes north of the main entrance of Salt Fork Park. Hours are 11 a.m.to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Sandwich service stops at 6 p.m. For more information, visit The Station on Twenty-Two on Facebook.

The exterior of The Station on Twenty-Two.

Beverly Kerr is a Guernsey County resident who writes about places and people she encounters on road trips.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Ice cream is a highlight at The Station at Twenty-Two