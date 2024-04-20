Role models help us see what is achievable – Perspectives from a Black doctor to our youth

When I think back on my childhood, I’m hard pressed to remember having any professional role models that looked like me. Sure, an interest in science had me glued to the TV for each episode of Mr. Wizard’s World with a curiosity centered on how things work. But I never imagined a similar path for me.

As a kid, I didn’t know any Black doctors. My journey to a career in medicine may very well have been born out of a visit to my doctor for chest pain in middle school. I recall sitting there trying to explain my pain, only to be interrupted by the doctor at every turn. He was ready to diagnose me before even listening to me.

I took the negative energy from that moment and spun it around. Forging a path as a Black physician hasn’t been easy, knowing that I may still occasionally be pre-judged by the color of my skin. But I don’t let misconceptions or stereotypes dissuade me. I now have the confidence that when I walk in the room, I know I’ll earn their respect.

Eugene Curley

I tell individuals that I mentor that no one is going to give you anything. Work and sacrifice are ultimately what pays off. You have to take ownership of your life and your career goals. You can’t give anyone a reason to say no.

That’s why I’m excited for WellSpan Health to host the second Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit at York College of Pennsylvania later this spring. Students in grades 6-12 from across the region are invited to a full day of healthcare career exploration and networking opportunities. Parents and caregivers are also invited to the May 18 event to participate in sessions aimed at highlighting medical career pathways and paying for college. It’s free to attend for all and open to students to inspire youth to consider careers in healthcare by laying the foundation for success.

I had the pleasure of participating in the first annual event last year as a panelist. I think it was so helpful for the hundreds of kids that attended to see that the path is achievable, and to see those professional role models of color right in front of them – something I lacked growing up.

But the most valuable part of the event for me is what comes after the speeches and panel discussions. Shaking hands and having one-on-one conversations with these kids gets to the root of what we’re trying to do. WellSpan’s culture of inclusivity plays a key role in improving the health of our communities, and that starts with creating opportunities at a young age.

If you are a student, or a loved one with influence over a young life, you can learn more and sign up to attend the Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit in York on May 18, please visit Black Men In White Coats Youth Summit - WellSpan Health to learn more. Students in grades 6 through 12, of all genders and races, are welcome, and there’s a learning track for parents and caregivers, too.

Dr. Eugene Curley is Medical Director of Infection Control, WellSpan Health.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Role models: Perspectives from a Black doctor to our youth