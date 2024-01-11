New Rockland supper club promises seasonal cuisine, rotating chefs

A new kind of food destination, with the motto "farm to family," is opening Jan. 19 in New City. RH241 is part supper club, part event space, part takeout window, owned by Chef Andrew Michaels, a local resident who's spent nearly two decades catering high end events.

What does that mean exactly?

The venue, in the old Red Hill Coffee House spot, is designed to be multi-purpose, where people can host events such as bridal showers, micro-weddings, anniversary celebrations and more. There will also be a fun educational component that includes cooking classes and paint and sip events. But the focus at the start is on the Friday and Saturday night Supper Clubs, which will offer six-course, highly curated meals emphasizing seasonal ingredients.

Michaels is quick to point out this is not a regular dining spot. Yes, you'll get great food and service — Brian Zoni, the executive chef, has worked for more than 15 years in the industry, including most recently at Red Hat in Irvington — but what you'll find on the menu one week is completely different than what will be on the menu the next. The current menu will exist for one month before changing over to something else.

Michaels' goal is to make RH241 a destination where there's always something exciting and new. He plans on using a rotating roster of chefs with an emphasis on regional, seasonal ingredients as well as whatever inspiration each individual cook brings to the table (no pun intended). That means incorporating items from across-the-street neighbor Cropsey Farm, as well as from other local purveyors.

"We don’t want this to be a traditional restaurant," he stressed. "We don’t want it be anything traditional whatsoever. We want it to always be creative and always offer something unique for everyone who decides to come here."

That may mean Steak Frites with a bordelaise sauce and hand-cut fries or Ricotta Cavatelli with king trumpet and oyster mushrooms or Yuzu Scallop with purple cauliflower florets and mirin-lemongrass oil.

What you'll pay

The meal will cost $120 per person not including wine. Wine pairings are an additional $55, though you can also order a la carte. There's no liquor — it will be added down the road — but there is craft beer.

Dinner reservations are being taken for 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Owner Andrew Michaels and Executive Chef Brian Zoni at RH241, a new multi-purpose space opening Jan. 18 in New City. Photographed Jan. 8, 2024.

What's the decor like?

The 50-seat space has an eclectic, rustic, chic atmosphere with white walls and lots of blue accents including shelving on the far left filled with platters and knickknacks that make you feel like you're in someone's living room. There's also an Instagram worthy moss wall.

The dishes on the tables are similarly diverse with different shades and shapes.

Check out the nod to Rockland history

Another aspect of the decor is the large black and white photo of Crospey Farm in the middle of the room. Their original building was located where RH241 is going and Michaels wanted to honor that legacy. A New City resident, he also kept Red Hill Coffee House in mind in naming his space. The "R" and "H" stand for Red Hill, with 241 being the address of the building.

What else should I know?

Michaels took over the property in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit. You can guess the rest of the story.

The Ricotta Cavatelli with king trumpet and oyster mushrooms at RH241, a new venue that is part supper club, part event space, part takeout window, in New City Jan. 8, 2024.

With the interior on hold, he put his attention on The Window at RH241, a takeout window with outdoor seating that originally served coffee and ice cream but soon segued to a more diverse menu of sandwiches, salads and specialty items like chicken pot pie. The window, which he likes to call the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" part of the business, remains operational, though his primary focus is on the new supper club and event space.

Once warm weather comes, he expects a whole new vibe to the space as Red Hill Nursery is next door, adding to that farm feel. He already has outdoor lounge seating in front, complete with heaters, for down the road.

How do I book?

RH241 will eventually be on OpenTable and other platforms but for now, call 845-638-2233 to book or email andrew@rh241.com. Reservations are open for Jan. 19 and 20. There are no walk-in's allowed.

Address: 241 South Little Tor Road, New City, 845-638-2233, rh241.com

Hours: 7 p.m. to close for the Supper Club on Fridays and Saturdays only. The window runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

