The Rock Makes Surprise 'WWE Raw' Appearance, Teasing Roman Reigns Match

Following his appearance on Smackdown back in September, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson once again made his way back into the ring on this week's WWE Raw. Greeted by an amazing fan response, The Rock stepped in to interrupt Jinder Mahal. "You can’t ever come out here in the people’s ring, in front of the people, with the people’s champ in the building [and] run our country down free of consequence from The Rock."

Easily getting the crown on his side, The Rock then broke into his musical nature, "You’re an angry toxic douchebag who clearly has no class, so you’ve left The Rock no choice but to whoop your candyass." Offering the San Diego crowd the People's Elbow to cap things off.

Before leaving, The Rock noted his sights set on a seat "at the head of the table," teasing what is believed to be a match with Romans Reigns at an upcoming WWE event this year.