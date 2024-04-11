Road Trips, Unleashed: The Best Dog Ramps for Cars, Trucks, and SUVs



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



As you probably already know, the Gear Team loves cars. But we are also big-time dog people. As such, bringing our domesticated companions along for rides and road trips should be a good time for all involved. Loading and unloading your pet into/from, say, a Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison or another tall vehicle can be challenging though, especially for older dogs. A quality dog ramp can provide a safe and sturdy platform for your dog to enter and exit your car, truck, or SUV while going easy on their joints and paws.

With dogs and cars in mind, the Gear Team set out to find the best dog ramps on the market. Many of them are relatively similar, functionally, so we specifically looked for different styles of dog ramps to spotlight. Here's what we found.



More Gear: Best Dog Seat Covers | Road Trip Essentials | Best Road Trip Luggage

Things to Consider

As with any purchase, before you buy you should take a moment to reflect and consider a few things so that you get the ramp that best suits the needs of you and your furry companion.

Ramp Design

Consider the design that best fits not just your vehicle's needs, but also your dog's. There are different types of dog ramps available, including folding, telescoping, and bi-fold ramps. Folding ramps are typically more compact and easier to store, while telescoping ramps offer adjustable lengths for various vehicle heights. Bi-fold ramps, as the name implies, simply fold in half.

As for fitment, most ramps are universal and can be used with any vehicle with a hatch, tailgate, or sliding side door. Some ramps are designed specifically for use in car doors, while others are pet-specific bump steps that hook onto the tow hitch. Longer ramps are better for older, disabled, and injured pets; they're also preferred for vehicles with higher ground clearances like full-size trucks, 4x4s, and Jeeps.

Surface Traction

Look for a dog ramp with a nonslip surface to provide traction and stability for your pet as they climb in and out of the vehicle. Textured or ribbed surfaces help prevent slipping and ensure your dog feels secure while using the ramp.

Portability and Storage

Consider the portability and storage of the dog ramp, especially if you plan to travel frequently with your pet. Choose a ramp that is lightweight, foldable, and easy to transport, with features like carrying handles or straps for added convenience.

Training Your Pet to Use a Car Ramp

Place the ramp flat on the ground and lead your pet across with treats and praise. Put food or toys at one end of the ramp to guide first steps. Using treats and praise frequently, guide your dog back and forth along the ramp until they're comfortable walking it on their own. Once your pet is comfortable with the ramp, move your training session to the vehicle where the ramp will be used.

The Best Dog Car Ramps

The Longest Pet Ramp

The name says it all. At 71 inches, this is the longest dog car ramp we could find. A longer ramp means a gentler angle for your pet, which is easier on old joints. We named the Snagle Paw our Best Overall because it's ideal for short-legged dogs, dogs with disabilities, and injured dogs. It's also perfect for dog owners who drive pickups, 4x4s, Jeeps, and other vehicles with high clearance. Finally, it's comparatively lightweight and strong, and its three stages fold up tighter than a bi-fold ramp.

The walking surface of the dog ramp is covered with high-traction fabric rug material, and the ramp itself is made of high-grade but lightweight aluminum that can support up to 250 pounds.

71 by 17 by 3 inches (Length/width/height, deployed); 19 by 17 by 5.5 inches (folded). Weight: 18 pounds.

Shop Now The Longest Pet Ramp amazon.com $109.99 Amazon

EasyRamp

The EasyRamp could've been our Best Overall 2.0. WeatherTech usually makes good stuff, and this distinctive dog ramp is no exception. Two separate ramp panels allow for a less steep incline than a single ramp could. The ramp itself weighs 16 pounds and can support up to 300 pounds.

If you prefer a more simple, single-ramp design, WeatherTech also offers a PetRamp ($135 at Amazon). The PetRamp shares its 300-pound weight capacity with the EasyRamp but could have a steeper incline. The PetRamp is a bit more affordable and compact, but we like that the EasyRamp provides a wider range of accessibility.

Ramps: 42 by 15 inches (L/W); stool: 10 by 15 by 15 inches (L/W/H). Weight: 21 pounds.

Shop Now EasyRamp amazon.com $189.95 Amazon

Extra-Wide Portable Dog Car Stair

We like this unit because steps provide an alternative to ramps that some pets might find easier to negotiate. Its folding design makes opening, closing, and storage simple. Each step features a nonslip surface, and the aluminum frame allows it to stay relatively lightweight while supporting up to 200 pounds.

The obvious downside to this style of ramp is that not every dog is good with stairs, particularly if your dog is sight-impaired. Nonetheless, those whose dogs can comfortably navigate steps should take a real look at these. There is also a five-step version with the fifth step for added traction at the base ($110 at Amazon).

43 by 20 by 36 inches (L/W/H, folded). Weight: 10 pounds.

Shop Now Extra-Wide Portable Dog Car Stair amazon.com $99.99 Amazon

Dog Ramp Side Door Entry Kit

PetStep makes a wide range of canine mobility aids, but we like the side door entry kit for its approach to aiding your pet's ingress and egress. It uses a strap that attaches to the top of your door frame and to the ramp, helping to prop up the ramp in your vehicle's door sill and keep it in place. They've even coated the door hook with rubber to prevent it from damaging your door frame.

The ramp itself is made of composite plastic and fiberglass and features a grippy rubber surface for your pup to walk on. It can support up to a massive 500 pounds.

70 by 17 by 2.5 inches (L/W/H, deployed); 36 by 17 by 5.8 inches (folded). Weight: 18.5 pounds.

Shop Now Dog Ramp Side Door Entry Kit amazon.com $164.95 Amazon

Pet Ramp Step

We like this step for its simplicity. You simply slide it into any two-inch hitch receiver, and you're good to go. While weighing only about five pounds, it can support up to 200 and has a grippy nonslip surface. The downside of this one is that it is really only good for able-bodied pets as it doesn't exactly provide a ramp solution, but it is a fantastic in-between, particularly if you drive a tall vehicle.

16 by 18 by 2 inches (L/W/H). Weight: 5.8 pounds.

Shop Now Pet Ramp Step amazon.com $95.00 Amazon

Folding Dog Ramp

This ramp from Coziwow is simple, effective, and, most notably, affordable. It can be folded away when not in use and features a grippy surface and even side rails. It's lightweight but can support up to a respectable 150 pounds.

It's ideal for cars, mid-size SUVs, and minivans. It's also great for use around the house and for RVs.

62 by 16 by 5.5 inches (L/W/H, deployed); 31 by 16 by 7 inches (folded). Weight: 10 pounds.

Shop Now Folding Dog Ramp amazon.com $32.99 Amazon

FAQs

Are there weight limits for dog car ramps?

Yes, dog car ramps typically have weight limits ranging from around 100 to 200 pounds, depending on the ramp's size, construction, and materials. It's essential to select a ramp that can safely support your dog's weight to prevent accidents or damage to the ramp.

Can I use a dog ramp for other purposes besides in cars, trucks, and SUVs?

Yes, dog ramps can be used for various purposes besides with vehicles, such as helping your dog access furniture, beds, or stairs in your home. Many pets live with their humans in RVs, with dogs a common sight in social media posts about #vanlife.

What angle should a dog car ramp be?

This is purely subjective, depending on the height of your vehicle—and your dog's condition.

How do I train my dog to use a ramp?

Training your dog to use a ramp involves positive reinforcement and patience. Start by placing treats or toys on the ramp to encourage your dog to walk on it and gradually increase their confidence with short training sessions.

Amazon

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, like electric bikes, wiper blades, and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

Amazon

You Might Also Like