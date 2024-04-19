From river cleanups to the Big Sioux Brew, here's how Sioux Falls is celebrating Earth Day

Sioux Falls is bringing things a little more down to earth for the next few weeks.

Starting this weekend, the city will host a variety of special events to honor Earth Day on Monday. Organizations and businesses are preparing to get their hands dirty with river, trail and park cleanups, festivals, tree planting and learning how to take care of our planet.

Earth Day can show the incredible power and difference people can make when we work together.

Check out how you can help with these local events and practice sustainability year-round with these resources:

Tours de Trash - Millennium Recycling

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19

Where: Millennium Recycling at 305 E. 50th St. North

Cost: Free

Details: Join the Sioux Falls Sustainability Coalition for the first event in their Tour de Trash series. Dive deeper into recycling and explore the recycling process to understand its importance. There will be three sessions, each limited to 20 people. Register online for the 10 a.m. tour, 11:30 a.m. tour and 1 p.m. tour. Please wear long pants and fully closed-toed, heeled shoes for safety during the tour. This event is for ages 11 or older . Each participant is required to sign a release and liability form. Parking will be available on north side of building in the lot and along the street.

More info: Facebook event page, Millennium Recycling Facebook page; online at millenniumrecyling.com or sodak350.org or call (605) 610-5358

Ninth Annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup

Cost: Free

Details: Join the City of Sioux Falls for the annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup! The Cleanup will take place at seven different locations along the recreation trail surrounding the Big Sioux River. Registration is highly encouraged, but not required. Volunteer coordinators will be at each park location with bags, bug spray and gloves. Please arrive 15 minutes early to fill out a waiver and check in. It is also suggested to bring sunscreen and your own grabber (if you don't want to bend down to pick up the litter).

More info: Facebook event page for chosen Sioux Falls location, Brandon Facebook event page or Canton Facebook event page; online at siouxfalls.gov or call (605) 367-8276

Party for the Planet! (Great Plains Zoo)

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20

Where: Great Plains Zoo at 801 S. Kiwanis Ave.

Cost: $14+ for non-members - $18 adults (ages 13-59); $14 youth (ages 2-12); infants (under 2) are free; $17 senior (ages 60+). Event admission included for Gold & Monarch level members.

Details: Help clean up the Big Sioux River with the City-Wide Cleanup! Choose to clean up at the Butterfly House & Aquarium or Great Plains Zoo. Meet the animals, whose wild counterparts are directly impacted by river cleanups. The first 200 people to attend will receive a take-home cleanup kit. Check in at the front gate to get your supplies and bracelet. Volunteer coordinators will be available with bags, bug spray and gloves. Arrive 15 minutes early to fill out a waiver and check in. It is also suggested to bring sunscreen and your own grabber (if you don't want to bend down to pick up the litter). Once you’re done with the cleanup, visit the train station to turn in your trash bag and get your cleanup kit. Participate in the Pollinator Garden Clean-Up and learn about the zoo’s hoop house in an engaging talk at 11:30 a.m. Get hands-on with Make and Take planters and wildflower seed bombs! Learn more about conservation and how you can help here. Donate funds or your time to the zoo here.

More info: Facebook event page, online at greatzoo.org or call (605) 367-7003

A young boy raises his arm to try to get a butterfly to land on him on Thursday, September 3, at the Butterfly House and Aquarium in Sioux Falls.

Party for the Planet! (Butterfly House & Aquarium)

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20

Where: Butterfly House & Aquarium at 4320 S. Oxbow Ave.

Cost: $14.75 for adults (18-59); $12.75 for adults 60+; $10.75 ages 2-17; ages 0-1 years are free. Learn about annual memberships here. Tickets can be purchased at the door upon arrival.

Details: Join the Sertoma Park Cleanup! and create your own bird feeders to help our feathered friends thrive! Choose to clean up at the Butterfly House & Aquarium or Great Plains Zoo. Check in at the picnic shelter and join the city cleanup. Volunteer coordinators will be available with bags, bug spray and gloves. Arrive 15 minutes early to fill out a waiver and check in. It is also suggested to bring sunscreen and your own grabber (if you don't want to bend down to pick up the litter). Be sure to stop by the Butterfly House & Aquarium afterward to visit the animals and grab your take-home cleanup kit. Learn more about how you can support the non-profit organization here.

More info: Facebook event page, online at greatzoo.org or butterflyhouseaquarium.org or call (605) 334-9466

August Jarzynka, 3, takes in the view from one of the new lookout decks at Good Earth State Park while hiking with his dad Luke Jarzynka, of Sioux Falls, and brother Blaise, 1, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, southeast of Sioux Falls. A public dedication event will be held on Friday for the park's new visitors center.

Good Earth Day

When: 10 a.m. to noon April 20

Where: Good Earth State Park at Blood Run at 26924 480th Ave.

Cost: State park pass required. $8 daily or $36 annually. Purchase online here or in person upon entering the park.

Details: Help the Earth and Good Earth State Park in a day of service. Help with various projects at the park and Lake Alvin. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring work gloves. Stop in the visitor center to sign up for a project.

More info: Facebook event page, online at gfp.sd.gov/parks or call (605) 213-1036

Earth Day Trail Cleanup

When: 10 a.m. to noon April 20

Where: Cherry Rock Park at 1800 E. 18th St.

Cost: Free

Details: The Sioux Falls Area Running Club will provide garbage bags and gloves. Long pants are also recommended. Cleanup area will be the east side of the river greenway FAST Trails in Boulevard Park and Riverdale Park. A map of the cleanup trail can be found here.

More info: Facebook event page

Tyler Wasberg pulls a sample of beer brewed with surface water from the Big Sioux River to check on the fermentation process on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Remedy Brewing Co. in Sioux Falls. The beer's consistency will change as fermentation continues and carbon dioxide will be added at the end of the brewing process.

2024 Big Sioux Brew Release Party

When: Noon to 3 p.m. April 20

Where: Remedy Brewing Company downtown location at 401 E. 8th St., #120

Cost: Big Sioux Brew is $7 a pint or $13 for a crowler. Other beverages and food are also available to purchase.

Details: In honor of Earth Day, Friends of the Big Sioux River is partnering with Remedy Brewing Company to create another batch of Big Sioux Brew - beer brewed from purified Big Sioux River surface water. Join FBSR for the official launch of the 2024 Big Sioux Brew following the Earth Day River Cleanup! Come grab a glass of Remedy’s delightful German Pilsner and sample a delicious cheese pairing from local dairy farms, courtesy of Midwest Dairy. Remedy team members will be at the launch party to chat about the brewing process and their current efforts to protect and restore the Big Sioux River Watershed. The Big Sioux Brew will continue to be on tap at Remedy while supplies last. A portion of the proceeds from the Big Sioux Brew will go to FBSR to support the mission of restoring and protecting the Big Sioux River Watershed. Learn more and see how the Big Sioux Brew is made at fbsr.org/bigsiouxbrew. Donate to the Friends of the Big Sioux River here.

More info: Facebook event page, online at friendsofthebigsiouxriver.org or remedybrewco.com, or call (605) 679-6973 or (605) 271-6193

Earth Day Kids Activities at the Pavilion

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 - Build a Windmill / Noon to 5 p.m. April 21 - Swirled Stamped Earth / 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 - Water Cycle in a Bottle

Where: Washington Pavilion at 301 S. Main Ave. April 20 and 27: Jack’s Imagination Lab April 21: Raven Children’s Studio

Cost: Regular admission cost. $15 for adults (18+); $13 for adults 65+; $12 ages 3-17; ages 0-2 years are free. At 3 p.m., museum admission is 50% off.

Details: Join the Washington Pavilion for their daily programs to further engage and interact with art and science. Take part in Build Tinker Create Sundays by building a windmill on April 20 and creating a water cycle in a bottle April 27. Share your completed project on social media with the hashtag #wptbc. On April 21, create something new during the Crafternoon program by making a swirled stamped earth in honor of Earth Day. Share your completed project on social media with the hashtag #wptbc.

More info: Facebook page, online at washingtonpavilion.org, or call (605) 367-6000

Earth Day Festival

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 20

Where: Great Bear Ski Valley at 5901 E. Rice St.

Cost: Free

Details: Join the fun at Sioux Falls’ first Earth Day Festival put on by Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation! Music, lawn games, a family scavenger hunt and tote bag decorating are to be had. Don’t forget to grab a mini planting kit and celebration sticker! Local environmental organizations will have booths to visit as well! No registration required.

More info: Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Facebook page, online at recreation.siouxfalls.gov, or call (605) 367-8222

Group Hike & Trail Cleanup

When: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. April 24

Where: Great Outdoor Store at 201 E. 10th St.

Cost: Free

Details: The first group hike of the year is a special edition just for Earth Day. (Group hikes typically occur every third Wednesday of each month at 5:45 p.m.) These hikes are friendly to all levels and last around 45 minutes. The event will start at Great Outdoor Store to walk to the bike trail and continue south towards Cherry Rock Park and clean them up! Gloves and trash bags will be provided.

More info: Facebook event page or call (605) 335-1132

Urban Arbor Day Festival

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 27

Where: Nelson Park at 200 S. Fairfax Ave.

Cost: Free

Details: Come for a day of food, planting trees, music, inflatables, the reading of “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss and demonstrations from local nurseries and greenhouses! No registration required. Activities: Bookmobile Reading 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. Tree Planting Demonstration 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. Food Trucks, Live Music by the Crabgrass Crew & Inflatables Bird Feeder Craft, Vendors & More!

More info: Facebook event page, online at recreation.siouxfalls.gov, or call (605) 367-8222

