The rise of single women homebuyers: A growing housing market niche | Home Front

In the U.S. residential real estate market, a notable trend is emerging. Single women now represent 19% of all buyers, or nearly one in five home sales. By comparison, the National Association of Realtors notes that single men represent about half that (10%). The stat for single men has seen little change over the last several years, while single women homebuyers continue to grow. From urban areas to suburban neighborhoods, women’s presence is reshaping the dynamics of home purchasing and redefining traditional homeownership.

Societal shifts in the last couple decades, coupled with increased earning potential, advances in women's education, and financial independence, are paving the way for women to feel empowered about real estate.

Many women are opting to invest in homeownership as a means of securing their financial future, establishing independence, and getting a return on their investment. With renting, tenants are simply paying the landlord’s mortgage and no equity will ever be built up.

One key demographic driving the trend is single, professional women in their 30s and 40s. These individuals are well-educated, financially stable, and prioritize homeownership as a key milestone in their personal and professional lives. Even some women who are in serious relationships are buying a home on their own. Being a homeowner represents a tangible symbol of success, stability, and accomplishment for many people.

“I could only say as a single woman for many years, I believed 100% that investing in real estate was going to be my ticket to a full life and a great retirement,” said Ellen C. O’Day, Coldwell Banker Realty managing broker of the St. Armands Circle office in Sarasota and the Gulf of Mexico Drive office on Longboat Key. “I have successfully completed numerous real estate transactions, including several investment properties. It’s no surprise to me that women are showing up in every area of real estate not only in Florida, but around the country.”

Whether purchasing condominiums in places like downtown Sarasota or single-family homes in the suburbs, single women are making their mark across diverse housing landscapes and are often not confined to one particular geographic region. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, single women householders account for 20.3 million homes in the U.S., while single men make up 14.9 million and married couples 49.3 million.

Motivations driving single women to purchase homes are as varied as the individuals themselves. Owning a home does provide a sense of control over one's living environment and protection against rising rental costs and housing instability.

For others, buying a home is a strategic investment in their financial future. Smartly, many single women view homeownership as a path to wealth accumulation and long-term financial security. Single women have also caught on to the fact that one no longer needs a 20% down payment to buy a home. Numerous available conventional loan programs only require 3-3½%.

As single women continue to assert their presence and influence in the real estate sector, the future of homeownership in America looks very bright.

Duff Rubin is Southeast Regional President of Coldwell Banker Realty.

