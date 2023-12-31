Why you can trust us
Ring in the New Year with the 50+ best Amazon Winter Sale deals: Save up to 80% on vacuums, Apple AirPods, TVs and more

Shop Amazon deals and discounts galore for 2024.

From AirPods to fancy new knives, treat yourself in time for the ball drop. (Amazon)
The start of a new year often means change, whether it's adopting new habits or setting those resolutions in motion. But one constant we can always count on? Amazon’s massive New Year's sale! We’re seeing a slew of deals worth jumping on, from tech and TVs to home and beauty products, including markdowns on brand-name items like Apple AirPods (just $99) and bestsellers like this Henckels knife set (nearly 60% off). And there’s lots more where those came from. We scoured the site and rounded up the very best Amazon Winter Sale to treat yourself to well before the ball drops.

The best Amazon Winter Sale deals

  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $12$50
    Save $38 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $27$60
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Portable Air Compressor

    $22$45
    Save $23 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush

    $40$134
    Save $94 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

70% off or more

Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

$12$50
Save $38 with coupon

Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1-bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this — over 75% off!

"I always wanted a phone mount that was eye-level, and after doing some research landed on the Suuson car phone holder mount, and I love it!" raved a happy driver. "Easy to maneuver if the sun shines on the screen. My iPhone fits perfectly! All the parts are sturdy, and it is securely mounted! Why did I wait so long?" Beats us!

Save $38 with coupon
$12 at Amazon

  • Astercook 12-Piece Knife Set

    $10$34
    Save $24 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • XieBro Robot Vacuum and Mop

    $144$790
    Save $646 with Prime
    See at Amazon

50% off or more

Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

$27$60
Save $33 with coupon

’Tis the season for frigid feet — unless you have this No. 1-bestselling space heater at the ready. Small yet mighty, this toasty appliance can warm up to 200 square feet of space in mere seconds, has two heat levels and even doubles as a fan come summer. Get it for over 50% off — just about as low as it's been all year. 

"I am so surprised at how much heat this little heater gives off," wrote a rave reviewer. "My son uses it in the basement, and we can feel the heat coming up the stairs! Love the safety features. ... It shuts off if it's knocked over or if the room gets too warm."

Save $33 with coupon
$27 at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's headphone and earbud deals

Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$99$129Save $30

Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These 2nd-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $30 off when we can! 

"I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cellphone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!"

$99 at Amazon

  • Tozo HT2 Wireless Headphones

    $40$80
    Save $40 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's home deals

Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack

$50$66Save $16

Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when we have these cloudlike Cozsinoors, and for nearly half price!? Their soft, hollow-fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. We've yet to see them priced less than this — just $15 per pillow.

"I love these pillows!" gushed a (now) relieved fan. "So comfortable. I'm selective about my pillows and was hesitant to order online. These were recommended by a friend, and they are outstanding. They provide balanced support for my head and neck, and are lightweight yet don't go flat. I've had them for several months and I can honestly say they provide an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep, with a morning free of neck pain."

$50 at Amazon

  • Kismile Small Electric Space Heater

    $20$29
    Save $9 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Hangers, 30-Pack

    $18$24
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack

    $15$42
    Save $27 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • CGK Unlimited Cooling Sheets Set, Queen

    $25$30
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's tablet and tech deals

Amazon

Tile Mate Essentials, 4-Pack

$49$80Save $31

Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts through your phone. With this 4-pack you'll get two Mates, a slim and a sticker — and this is the best price we've seen for this set. 

"The Tile is so easy to set up and takes just a few minutes," wrote one fan. "My mother-in-law has Alzheimer's and frequently misplaces her purse. We spent hours one night trying to find where she put it and finally found it hidden in the bathroom behind the towels. After that, we bought the Tile and put it on her purse and we have had no more issues trying to find it. My husband just looks it up on his phone and rings the Tile, which will send a little musical alarm to the Tile on her purse and we are able to find it easily. It will also show you on a map the location of the item if you are not within hearing distance of the alarm. The battery lasts a long time. In fact, the last Tile we had lasted almost two years."

$49 at Amazon

  • Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack

    $18$30
    Save $12 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 128GB Android Tablet

    $220$430
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

Best $25-and-under Amazon New Year's deals

Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag

$14$18Save $4

There's no shame in leaving your Christmas tree up into January, but when it comes time to put it away, it's smart to have a game plan in mind. Rather than trying to jam it back into its original box (how did they ever get it in there in the first place?), opt for this No. 1-bestselling zip-up storage bag, which is large enough to accommodate a 9-foot tree. Its heavy-duty, waterproof material will keep it protected until next December, and the reinforced handles make it easier to move from the living room to your basement, attic or garage. 

"I absolutely LOVE Christmas! So of course, I have a lot of Christmas trees and decorations!" shared an enthusiastic reviewer. "This bag was big enough to hold my 6-foot tree, plus my four 4-foot trees. More appealing than stacking them in their original boxes, and a sense of security knowing they're protected while being put in my attic."

$14 at Amazon

  • ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

    $12$21
    Save $9 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Holdn' Storage Christmas Ornament Storage Container

    $27$35
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's TV deals

Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV

$70$120Save $50

Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. Also popular? Its ridonculous, and unprecedented, $65 price. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. 

"Very impressive little TV," wrote a verified viewer. "It was very easy to set up and the color is beautiful. The sound is very impressive. I only have the volume halfway up and it's still pretty loud. Very clear sound! This was an early Christmas gift for myself. My first smart TV! I'm so happy with it."

$70 at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's auto deals

Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor

$22$45
Save $23 with coupon

If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be so glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's 50% off — it rarely drops lower than its current price. 

One fan raved, "I was tired of the change of weather dropping the loss of tire pressure and having to find a gas station to pump some air. This saved me money and helped me in a pinch when my tire had a hole. I was able to put enough air in it to get to a place where I could pull over and put on my spare. I highly recommend anyone to get one for their vehicle."

Save $23 with coupon
$22 at Amazon

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $42$79
    Save $37 with Prime + coupon
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's vacuum deals

Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum

$13$25
Save $12 with Prime

Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1-bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to remove pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air, and is currently down to one of the lowest prices we've seen.

"This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does."

Save $12 with Prime
$13 at Amazon

  • Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum

    $130$250
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's kitchen deals

Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set

$150$345Save $195

This No. 1-bestseller is down to one of its lowest prices ever (nearly 60% off) — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can bet it knows what it's doing. 

"Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen."

$150 at Amazon

  • ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

    $12$21
    Save $9 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $240$330
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's beauty and wellness deals

Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush

$40$134
Save $94 with Prime and coupon

Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. Prime members can snag it for an impressive 70% off with the on-page coupon!

"Best hair tool purchase I have ever made," declared a fan. "I have long wavy hair, and if I don't straighten it or curl it, it just looks wild and frizzy. This little gadget has cut down the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning to around 5-7 minutes. This is the only tool I take with me on trips, which is great because it is so lightweight. LOVE IT!"

Save $94 with Prime and coupon
$40 at Amazon

Best Amazon New Year's style deals

Amazon

Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Sweater

$29$64Save $35

It's all about the cozy factor when it comes to this No. 1-bestselling crewneck pullover. The billowy sleeves give it just the right amount of slouchy comfort, while the soft material and outer seams are a treat for your skin. It comes in over 30 colors, and at these prices (55% off!), we wouldn't blame you for adding a few to your cart. 

"This sweater is as soft as it looks!" gushed a rave reviewer. " I keep finding excuses to wear it out. I love the tight forearm sleeves that become balloon sleeves — it’s a flattering and unique look. You can tuck it in or wear it loose; looks cute either way."

$29 at Amazon

  • Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans

    $19$48
    Save $29
    See at Amazon

