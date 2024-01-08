Ride into the new year on a Peloton bike — it's a rare $300 off on Amazon right now

By now, everyone's heard of Peloton, and if you're thinking, "Isn't that the absurdly expensive stationary bike?" you're ... sort of right. As someone who's been riding with them in-studio since 2015 and on my own bike at home since 2020, I think these bikes are worth their high price tags, and then some. That said, the Original Peloton Bike is on rare markdown at Amazon's Winter Sale right now, so if you're making fitness a priority in 2024 and are curious about hopping on the Peloton train, er, bike yourself, snag one while it's $300 off.

Oh, and for even more savings, be sure to check out a whole host of Peloton deals happening now at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

This Peloton bike is currently down by $300 to just $1,145 — one of the lowest prices our trackers have reported. (Peloton sales are few and far between.) Keep in mind that with the Peloton app, you and your family will have practically every type of home workout under the sun right at your fingertips, so in the long run, it'll cost less than joining a gym.

Why do I need this?

Alright, it's a bike that doesn't go anywhere — what could be so special, you ask? For starters, it's hands-down the smoothest stationary bike I've ever ridden, and I've been to over a dozen spin studios in New York City. I'd never really gravitated toward exercise before, but I can honestly say that discovering Peloton has been a total game changer, and I actually look forward to working out thanks to the vast assortment of classes they offer.

What really sets it apart is the variety of classes made available to you via the app. You'll get two months All-Access membership free with this deal, but it costs $44 per month thereafter (it's 100% worth it, as your entire household will be able to use it). Not only will you be able to choose from thousands of rides, you'll also be able to take classes like barre, yoga, strength-training and more without having to leave your house. So convenient, and with the coldest months of the year coming up, you won't have to drag yourself to the gym in freezing temps.

Pay no mind to that other workout gear in the corner of my basement — if I'm exercising, it's gonna be on the Peloton bike. (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Getting started

Now, back to the bike. It's equipped with a touchscreen over the handles that's super easy to navigate, even for my tech-challenged self. Once you've hooked it up to Wi-Fi, created a profile and clipped in (more on spin shoes below), you'll be able to choose classes based on type, length, instructor, muscle group — even music. (I'm a fan of Cody Rigsby's '90s rides myself, since they literally feel like dance parties.) Once you've done enough rides, you'll get a feel for the types of classes that resonate with you, and because there are so many categories, I find that there's almost always a class I look forward to taking. After all, mustering up the motivation to get on the bike in the first place is often the hardest part.

Riding the Peloton

I'd taken a few spin classes before getting on a Peloton bike, and I could instantly tell it was a superior model. The handlebars and seat can be adjusted to your comfort level, and in all my years riding, I've always marveled at how smooth the pedals feel. Of course, if you're new to spinning, you'll likely want to ease into it, and Peloton has plenty of beginner rides to help you acclimate. As far as the basics are concerned, there's an orange knob in the center of the bike, below the handlebars. To increase resistance, you'll turn it to the right, and vice versa. That's really the only adjustment you'll have to make throughout the class; otherwise, you can focus on your form, speed and breath.

One of the things I love most about Peloton is the low-impact nature of it. I'd tried running in the past, but it always felt rough on my body. With the bike, you're suspended, which takes some of the pressure off, but make no mistake — it's a killer workout! From speed intervals to climbing hills, the classes can be as challenging as you want them to be, and I get a sense of comfort knowing the super-supportive instructors are right there with me (well, via screen anyway). I also find the progress trackers to be very motivating — you'll be able to track your miles ridden and calories burned, along with output during your class, and you might even see a virtual high-five from another rider who happens to be taking the class at the same time pop up on your screen, which always gives me a little serotonin boost. Those post-workout endorphins are a real mood-lifter too.

One thing I will say — while the bike is pretty slim and doesn't take up much space, it's very heavy. I highly recommend opting for professional assembly to ensure it's set up properly and to save your back!

Going nowhere has never been this fun! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Don't just take my word for it — here's what verified Amazon customers had to say.

"I'd heard good things about the Peloton bike but was worried that it would hurt my knees (I'm over 50 with [a] family history of bad knees) or that my bottom would be tired of sitting in the saddle," shared one satisfied shopper. "Well, I've had the bike for over a month now and I'm addicted. The variety of workouts once you subscribe to their app (there are plenty of options that aren't on the bike) has helped with dropping a couple pounds, and suddenly I'm motivated to work out for as little as 10-15 minutes a day just to keep my streak going. I'll do the bike for part of my workout and pick a strength workout too."

"As for all the hype around the Peloton — BELIEVE IT," declared another fan. "I’ve ridden my bike every day since I got it and I look forward to it. The assortment of rides is endless and are as short as five minutes — no excuses! ... I absolutely love my bike and feel lucky to have one."

"I was skeptical of Peloton," admitted a convert. "When the weather got colder and rain started to settle in this season, I decided to take the plunge. The bike has performed wonderfully so far. No issues. The entire family is using it now, and it has been a game changer ... The only complaint is the saddle. It could be a bit better, but it is adequate for my 30-mile daily rides. Perhaps a little more adjustment on my side is needed, but overall I couldn't be happier." (Psst: This No. 1 bestselling gel seat cover is compatible with Peloton in case you'd like some extra cushioning.)

And don't forget to check out these other Peloton deals on Amazon, including:

Amazon Peloton Bike+ $2,095 $2,495 Save $400 What sets this model apart from the original? It has a slightly larger screen that rotates away from the bike should you want to use it for floor workouts, plus front- and rear-facing stereo speakers and 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity. "It's a life changer," raved a reviewer. "With today's unpredictable schedules, it's wonderful to have instant access to cycling and so many inspiring classes/instructors. We love the wider screen and that it can be pivoted for non-bike, on-the-mat workouts in yoga, strength, stretching, etc. Like having a home gym with a small footprint." $2,095 at Amazon

Amazon Peloton Cycling Shoes $94 $125 Save $31 Of course, you can't spin if you don't have shoes to clip into the pedals! These comfy kicks have adjustable straps, mesh vents to help with airflow while you ride and sturdy soles for extra power. Wrote a cyclist, "These shoes have completely elevated my cycling game. ... The fit is exceptional. They cradle my feet in a way that makes pedaling a dream. And the quality is clear — they're built to go the distance. What really seals the deal for me is how seamlessly they work with my Peloton bike. Attaching the cleats is a breeze, and the power transfer during my rides is super smooth. And let's not forget style — these shoes don't just perform, they look good doing it. ... They bring comfort, durability and a touch of flair to every ride. If you're into Peloton, these shoes are a must-have." $94 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $50 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $85 $450 Save $365 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

XieBro Robot Vacuum and Mop $144 $790 Save $646 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $158 $220 Save $62 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $242 $269 Save $27 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Oz $17 $23 Save $6 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $14 $21 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $13 $42 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $33 $108 Save $75 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $20 $29 Save $9 See at Amazon

American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set, 6-Piece $34 $80 Save $46 See at Amazon

Wind Talk Space Heater $42 $170 Save $128 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon