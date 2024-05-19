Richland County marriage licenses recorded May 6-10

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between May 6 and May 10:

Jason Patrick Moore of Romulus, Michigan, 32, lineman, to Taylor Renee Relitz of Shelby, 29, health care

Sabrina Mae Mark of Mansfield, 38, self employed, to William Troy Counts of Mansfield, 51, self employed

Bryan Keith Webster of Ontario, 49, food service, Elise Christine Little of Ontario, 53, registered vet technician

Leon Wesley Norris of Mansfield, 37, customer care, to Kayla Prestine Schaade of Mansfield, 35, TLC Home Health

Kylie Anne Schuiling of Mansfield, 25, cosmetologist, to Alec Christopher Vitcusky of Mansfield, 24, waiter

Miranda Mae Crow of Mansfield, 29, manager, to Nathanial Wayne Taylor of Mansfield, 37, reset manager

Hector Alegria Diaz of Mansfield, 45, laborer, to Diana Sujey Godoy Riascos of Mansfield, 41, housewife

Michael Anthony Taylor of Galion, 43, electrician, to Kristina Gail Dennison of Bucyrus, 46, nurse practitioner

Danny B. Mullet of Plymouth, 23, carpenter, to Sabrina Marie Olmstead of Plymouth, 22, homemaker

Anthony Ryan Leid of Greenwich, 21, construction, to Katie Newswanger Weaver of Shiloh, 21, homemaker

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Aichholz of Plymouth, 28, STNA, to Johnnie Clifton Edwards III of Plymouth, 34, mechanic

Julissa Analice Hall of Mansfield, 18, entrepreneur, to Kyler A'Mar Schiffer of Mansfield, 19, housekeeper

Destiny Ray Barr of Mansfield, 18, welding, to Daniel Robert-Henry Milton of Mansfield, 18, Mansfield Motor Group

Zackery Taylor Bonham of Mansfield, 31, factory worker, to Alexis Paige Rhodes of Mansfield, 27, retail

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH marriage licenses applications May 6-10