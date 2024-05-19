Richland County marriage licenses recorded May 6-10
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between May 6 and May 10:
Jason Patrick Moore of Romulus, Michigan, 32, lineman, to Taylor Renee Relitz of Shelby, 29, health care
Sabrina Mae Mark of Mansfield, 38, self employed, to William Troy Counts of Mansfield, 51, self employed
Bryan Keith Webster of Ontario, 49, food service, Elise Christine Little of Ontario, 53, registered vet technician
Leon Wesley Norris of Mansfield, 37, customer care, to Kayla Prestine Schaade of Mansfield, 35, TLC Home Health
Kylie Anne Schuiling of Mansfield, 25, cosmetologist, to Alec Christopher Vitcusky of Mansfield, 24, waiter
Miranda Mae Crow of Mansfield, 29, manager, to Nathanial Wayne Taylor of Mansfield, 37, reset manager
Hector Alegria Diaz of Mansfield, 45, laborer, to Diana Sujey Godoy Riascos of Mansfield, 41, housewife
Michael Anthony Taylor of Galion, 43, electrician, to Kristina Gail Dennison of Bucyrus, 46, nurse practitioner
Danny B. Mullet of Plymouth, 23, carpenter, to Sabrina Marie Olmstead of Plymouth, 22, homemaker
Anthony Ryan Leid of Greenwich, 21, construction, to Katie Newswanger Weaver of Shiloh, 21, homemaker
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Aichholz of Plymouth, 28, STNA, to Johnnie Clifton Edwards III of Plymouth, 34, mechanic
Julissa Analice Hall of Mansfield, 18, entrepreneur, to Kyler A'Mar Schiffer of Mansfield, 19, housekeeper
Destiny Ray Barr of Mansfield, 18, welding, to Daniel Robert-Henry Milton of Mansfield, 18, Mansfield Motor Group
Zackery Taylor Bonham of Mansfield, 31, factory worker, to Alexis Paige Rhodes of Mansfield, 27, retail
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH marriage licenses applications May 6-10