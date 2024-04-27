Revamped social club opens in Orlando

The Citrus Club has recently revealed its newly renovated multi-million dollar look.

The social club is on the 18th floor of the Citrus Center in Downtown Orlando.

Members and guests can now enjoy new amenities, innovative dining options, and community impact opportunities.

The club said it has recently undergone a two-million-dollar renovation which aims to highlight its rich history in Central Florida.

The club said it’s looking to expand its community of business professionals and socialites in the Orlando area.

