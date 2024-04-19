Revamped Carnival Glory headed to Port Canaveral

Carnival Cruise Line has revamped its Carnival Glory cruise ship with new features before it heads to its new home at Port Canaveral.

The 110,000-gross-ton ship is taking on three- and four-night Bahamas sailings from the port, joining three other Carnival ships. Built in 2003, the ship has a 2,980-guest passenger capacity based on double occupancy.

It recently came out of a 21-day dry dock at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, receiving some enhancements found on other Carnival ships as well as an updated hull paint job, called its livery, featuring a navy blue swath found on the line’s newest ships that debuted with Mardi Gras in 2021. It is being added to the rest of the fleet as they undergo dry dock enhancements.

Changes include a new casino layout, including a nonsmoking area, and a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge that pays deference to military veterans and active-duty service members, taking over the SkyBox Sports Bar. Also added were a Dreams Photography Studio and upgrades within the spa.

When it debuted more than 20 years ago, Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, was named its godmother. Its space-themed pedigree extends to enhancements added to the youth area Camp Ocean, which now has a large video wall for its Space Cruisers program. Its curriculum was developed in partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Also updated is the video arcade and redubbed The Warehouse.

The refurb also removed the aft-pool Sky Dome, while the ship received routine hotel maintenance, cosmetic enhancements, ADA compliant updates in public areas and select staterooms including the addition of Ambulatory Accessible staterooms.

Stateroom balconies were also redone with new windows and doors and every stateroom had new LED lighting and bathroom nightlights added.

The ship sailed out of Barcelona on Thursday for a 14-night transatlantic voyage to Port Canaveral.

Its first sailing from Florida will be May 2. It joins Carnival Freedom, Carnival Vista and Carnival’s Mardi Gras calling the Orlando-area port home.

Leaving is Carnival Liberty, which is moving to New Orleans.