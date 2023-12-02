Resurfaced Reports Show That Nearly All of Donald Trump’s Children Heavily Disagree With One of His Home Rules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to former US President Donald Trump and his parenting mindset, it couldn’t be more divisive. While some of his kids like Eric Trump have praised some of his parenting decisions, most have stayed quiet (except for people on the internet who have called out his past problematic behavior). However, they say actions speak louder than words, and these resurfaced tidbits show nearly every single one of Donald’s kids seemingly didn’t agree with his major house rule.

You may or may not have noticed this, but Donald doesn’t have pets. He was one of only two US Presidents to not have any pets with him at the White House. He said per the Washington Post, “You do love your dogs, don’t you? I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” (And this was backed up when Ivana wrote in Raising Trump: Family Values from America’s First Mother that he wasn’t a fan of dogs).

Despite his no-pet policy, The List via MSN resurfaced that most of Donald’s children seemingly don’t agree with it (truly, everyone but Barron Trump, who remains extremely private about everything).

For instance, Donald Trump Jr gave his daughter a puppy for her birthday, per Fox News, and Ivanka Trump’s family has at least two dogs in their Miami mansion. As for Eric and Lara Trump, they have three dogs. And Tiffany Trump has a rescue cat named Simba, per DailyMail. (Plus, Lara and Tiffany are big animal rescue advocates).

So it seems nearly every Trump kid got a pet of their own as soon as they left Donald’s home. Could Barron be next? Only time will tell.

