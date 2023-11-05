

While Melania Trump made a shocking appearance at Mar-a-Lago, after seven months of being a no-show for her husband, former US President Donald Trump and his 2024 Presidential campaign, people aren’t convinced it means she’s coming back into the public eye just yet. Many political experts think this may end up hurting Donald, in the long run, to have his wife not by his side, but resurfaced reports show that politics aren’t Melania’s priority; it’s their son Barron Trump and his future.

Insiders told the Irish Times, which resurfaced by 1945, that she’s mainly focusing on making sure her son Barron has a great future. “Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle… Buther most ardent pursuit is a personal campaign: helping her son, Barron, with his college search,” the insider said.

Today, Barron is at the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, and will graduate with the class of 2024. So, right now, it’s all about his collegiate future.

Donald previously spoke with Megyn Kelly that Barron is “a great student, very good student,” and that he and Melania are “looking at” the possibility of Barron attending Donald’s alma mater, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Melania also went to college, specifically to study design at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. While she didn’t graduate, it may be a distinct possibility since Barron is fluent in both English and Slovenian.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) gestures toward first lady Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump after delivering his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For those who don’t know, Melania and Donald wed in 2005, and on March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump.

Soon after she celebrated her first Mother’s Day, she did a super-rare interview with Palm Beach Post about how much she adores motherhood.

“The love. It’s unconditional love. [Being a new mother is] wonderful. Every mother knows this. It’s a miracle almost, I could say, that two people can create. It’s very, very special,” she said. “You can watch the baby, every move he makes. It’s just amazing. A great, great experience. I was very lucky. I had a beautiful pregnancy. Everyone is healthy and happy.”

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

